A face turn for the ages, another title for The Bloodline? - 5 potential challengers for the Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle will feature three exciting matches at Cardiff. However, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is yet to be included.

The Ring General missed out at SummerSlam. It's time WWE gives its new champion a chance to defend his title on a grand stage of a Premium Live Event.

Having crushed Joe Alonzo, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther is on a hot streak. The company needs a formidable opponent for the rampaging superstar if he is included in the upcoming event.

Let's look at five superstars who could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura could demand a rematch with Gunther

The Artist may not be done yet...

On SmackDown, The Artist came short on winning the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General defeated him fairly without any controversies to give way to rematches.

However, it might not be the end of the title hunt for Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE could be planning to somehow elongate the feud. A way to do so is by presenting Nakamura as bent on winning the Intercontinental Championship on his road to avenge the previous loss. The Artist might also defeat other potential challengers on future SmackDowns.

WWE could book this match at Clash at the Castle. Later, a returning Rick Boogs could be added to the mix, leading to a showdown at Extreme Rules.

#4. Leader of Brawling Brutes - Sheamus

Sheamus missed out on a major opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. The former WWE Champion is still in the mid-card and struggling to spark feuds with top superstars who match his caliber.

Sheamus could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Both are dominant powerhouses, capable of putting on exciting shows. Although The Celtic Warrior dethroning the newcomer is unlikely, the potential match at Clash at the Castle could kickstart a lengthy feud, turning Sheamus into a babyface.

Fans would welcome the transition since they might be yearning for the 2013 crowd-favorite version of Sheamus. If his popularity skyrockets further, The Great White may eventually find himself face to face with The Head of the Table.

#3. The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline - Sami Zayn

Sami is the only one without any belt in The Bloodline

Fans are disappointed with Sami Zayn's current role. A former Intercontinental Champion, his transition to a mere helper of The Bloodline is arguably for the worse. The self-proclaimed bodyguard needs to find his previous, confident self.

Zayn is yet to achieve something significant for The Bloodline. However, this could change if the veteran superstar becomes a solid opponent for the Intercontinental Champion and tests him with his agile moves.

It is possible for WWE to develop a feud between the two superstars, originating from Gunther’s no-nonsense attitude refusing to heed the conspiracy theories of Sami Zayn. The storyline could develop in the next shows and lead to a fight at Clash at the Castle.

#2. Former Intercontinental Champion - AJ Styles

Styles defeated Daniel Bryan for his first Intercontinental Title

The Phenomenal One showed much promise in his mission to the United States Championship before being derailed by Ciampa. He did, however, manage to regain some form after winning a triple-threat match.

Now, AJ Styles’ involvement in the upcoming U.S Title race is seemingly out of the question. WWE hardly provides two chances to a superstar. Instead, he could steer in the direction of his second Intercontinental Championship after he beats some respect into The Miz.

The Prince of Phenomenal is a popular babyface. His potential defeat against Gunther at Clash at the Castle could elevate the new heel. The Ring General might even retire the veteran, stunning the fans at Cardiff and getting a lot of heat.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser at WWE Clash at the Castle

Gunther’s constant chiding of Ludwig Kaiser’s incapabilities might be the catalyst for a rift between the German brothers. They're already struggling to see eye-to-eye ever since Nakamura defeated Kaiser last week.

WWE could plan a face turn for Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther is on a dominant run with his title yet he is hardly in a storyline. The classic friend-turned-foe rivalry between The Ring General and his manager could result in a long feud that keeps the audience hooked.

Clash at the Castle could witness the two superstars lock horns after they split in upcoming SmackDown shows. In another surreal moment, Gunther could present an Open Challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, which would be accepted by Ludwig Kaiser.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should face Gunther at Clash at the Castle? Ludwig Kaiser Sami Zayn 15 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria