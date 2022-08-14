Teaming up with former rival, dream clash of the heavyweights - 5 believable things Tyson Fury could do at WWE Clash at the Castle after boxing retirement

Tyson Fury's recent retirement announcement has made the pro wrestling world speculate on his chances of appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Fury has declared that he does not intend to step into the boxing ring again after having performed several returns in the past. This also debunked rumors that he would fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua in World Boxing on Saturday, August 20.

Following a brief stint in 2019, The Gypsy King might be looking forward to returning to WWE. He wanted to fight during the summer, and since he didn't appear at SummerSlam this year, fans expect to see him at the upcoming UK event.

This list will look at five believable things Tyson Fury could do at Clash at the Castle.

#5. End the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match via DQ

Drew McIntyre earned the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle by beating Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on SmackDown. Their title match is yet to have a stipulation, making it prone to disqualifications.

Without a stipulation, interferences could result in the match ending. While The Usos are a legitimate threat to the DQ scenario, the same is true for Tyson Fury. A possible ambush by the newcomer on any of the two competitors would send a warning to the roster but would also awkwardly end the main event.

Although a possibility, such an ending might not sit well for the Cardiff crowd.

#4. Fight Karrion Kross

A battle between returning superstars?

The Herald of Doomsday made a solid comeback to the main roster, ambushing Drew McIntyre with sheer brutality on the August 5 edition of SmackDown. Kross' wife Scarlett even put an hourglass in front of Roman Reigns to hint that his time as champion is coming to an end.

However, there are no plans to incorporate Karrion Kross in the title match at Clash at the Castle. The newcomer will probably need to wait for his opportunity to face The Head of the Table.

While in the queue, WWE could pit Kross against the returning Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle. It would be a compelling affair as a loss for any of them would be a major blow to their rise on the roster.

Both potential competitors will be at their limits for victory. Yet, powerhouse Tyson Fury is the favorite to crush Karrion Kross with his bullet punches and unbreakable build.

#3. Reunion with Braun Strowman

Handshake between a Monster and a King

One of WWE's most shocking decisions was to release Braun Strowman during budget cuts. However, he has been hinting at a return since there has been a change in the company management.

Triple H is bolstering the main roster with talent from NXT. Should he shift his gaze to veterans like Braun Strowman, fans might see The Monster Among Men back in WWE. He could even come back at Clash at the Castle with his rival-turned-partner, Tyson Fury.

Both superstars have teamed up to defeat Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on SmackDown in November 2019. The monster duo of Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury might look forward to continuing their tag team dominance and even dethrone The Usos in the future.

#2. Confront Drew McIntyre after he wins at Clash at the Castle

A feud between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre has been teased over the past few months. The Scottish Warrior desperately needed a piece of the heavyweight champion and "won't shut up" until it happened.

WWE could play Genie to his wishes. However, they need a great start to their rivalry, and Clash at the Castle is possibly the best platform to add fuel to the fire. If Drew McIntyre overcomes all odds and defeats Roman Reigns, the company could reveal a returning Tyson Fury as his next opponent.

The Gypsy King even wanted a WWE Title fight against the Scottish Warrior. While both scramble to remain on top, Roman Reigns can act as the third party. The Needle Mover would play a decisive role in the outcome of the whole feud.

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Brock Lesnar

A similar entrance at Clash at the Castle would be awesome

A boxing champion against an MMA champion in a WWE ring sounds enticing. To add to the drama, WWE could make the bout a No Holds Barred contest.

Tyson Fury has had a streak of wins in his boxing career. The undefeated superstar has also won his WWE matches, including a singles match against Strowman and a tag team bout against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Such records won't go unnoticed by Brock Lesnar.

The destroyer of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak could demand a match against The Gypsy King for a chance to prove his dominance.

In another scenario, the overconfident Fury may present an Open Challenge, tempting the Beast Incarnate to return for a clash of heavyweights.

