Unlikely challenger, marquee match - 5 ways WWE could split the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 

There is seemingly no end in sight for Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event and hit The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike. Roman followed it up with a Spear and escaped the biggest show of the year with a controversial victory.

Roman Reigns is approaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion and it looks like a safe bet that he will hit that milestone. However, Triple H announced that the WWE Draft will return in a few weeks and the promotion could look at splitting up the titles so each brand has a major championship to fight for.

Listed below are five ways WWE could split up the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#5. Triple H could force Roman Reigns to appear on both shows after the WWE Draft

Triple H appeared on both RAW and SmackDown this week following WrestleMania 39. The Game stated that the draft will be coming up in the next few weeks and everyone is eligible to be selected.

Following the WWE Draft, Triple H could approach Roman Reigns and say that he must appear on RAW and SmackDown if he wants to hold both championships. Reigns could eventually lose one of the titles and then stick to one brand moving forward.

#4. Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes attempted to challenge Roman Reigns to a rematch after his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania, but he was denied. To make matters worse, The American Nightmare was then brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar at the end of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

The 37-year-old could lessen the stakes for The Tribal Chief in the future and simply challenge him for only the WWE Championship. If Roman loses, he would still be the reigning Universal Champion.

#3. Solo Sikoa could prove he can lead a show on his own

Roman Reigns may be hesitant to accept a challenge from most superstars but could be delighted to face The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has had Reigns' back the entire time and The Tribal Chief could feel the need to reward the 30-year-old.

Sikoa may want to step out of Roman's shadow and challenge him to a match for one of the titles. If Solo can win the match, he could also earn The Head of the Table's blessing to carry on The Bloodline tradition as a champion for whichever brand Reigns isn't on.

#2. Jey Uso may finally see the light and leave The Bloodline

The story of The Bloodline has been going on for years and has captivated the wrestling world. Roman forced The Usos to join the group at Hell in a Cell 2020. He battled Jey in an "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match and won in controversial fashion.

Reigns trapped Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine choke and Jey said "I quit" to spare his brother. Since the loss, The Usos have become servants to The Tribal Chief and Jey has shown his displeasure at several decisions made by Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn has tried to talk some sense into Jey but has failed thus far. If The Bloodline continues to punish The Usos for their loss at WrestleMania, Jey may finally step up and challenge Reigns for a title. The crowd would immediately get behind Jey and could propel him to being the face of a brand following the WWE Draft.

#1. Adam Pearce could book a match with both titles on the line

WWE official Adam Pearce may not be the biggest fan of Roman Reigns following their rivalry in 2021. Roman Reigns delivered a beating to Pearce on the January 22, 2021 edition of SmackDown before Kevin Owens broke it up. Since then, Pearce has kept his distance from The Bloodline but could soon decide that enough is enough.

Adam Pearce could announce that both titles will be on the line in a Ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank in July. The premium live event is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London and the excitement amongst fans will be off the charts leading up to the show if a match with those stakes is added to the card. The championships could then be split if two superstars grab one title each at the end of the match.

