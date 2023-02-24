When the entire WWE roster challenged John Cena to spend a night with a 280 lbs female fan

John Cena signed with WWE in 2000. After spending nearly two years in developmental, he finally made his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2002. The 45-year-old has since become one of the greatest superstars in the Stamford-based company's history.

As one of the top stars of WWE, Cena has been admired by many female fans. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2006, the Leader of the Cenation confessed that he had an intimate relationship with several of his fans, including a 280-pound girl.

"Believe it or not there was an instance not too long ago where I hit the 280 mark. She took me home. I didn't take her home. [Were you attracted to her?] Absolutely. And the experience was great. [Did she have a nice face?] She had a nice smile," he said. [7:39 - 7:57]

The 16-time world champion then revealed that he spent the night with the girl because the entire WWE locker room had challenged him to do so.

"Well, first it was kind of a challenge set out to me by the entire roster. And it was like, it was a thing where, 'you won't do it.' 'Okay, I'll do it.' (...) There was just like a moment. I'm pretty polite and respectful to everybody so there was that moment and then she walks away and then the boys start getting on, 'yeah, you won't do it.' And it wasn't like, 'okay, I'll do it,' tail between my legs going over there. I said, 'not only will I do it, I'll enjoy it.' And I did. It was a great night," Cena added. [8:00 - 8:25]

Ex-WWE star recently claimed John Cena was a bad wrestler

John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade and a half. He is also tied with Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record for most World Title reigns in sports-entertainment history, being the only two 16-time champions.

However, former Hardcore Champion Maven recently claimed in an interview with Cafe de Rene that Cena was a bad in-ring performer despite being a good entertainer.

"He fell into the category of like the Lugers of the world that just couldn't... I mean he couldn't, as middle of a ground of a wrestler I was, he was bad. It's painful to watch him run. It's painful... Here's the best way that I can think of describing him. Have you ever had a dream and in your dream you're trying to accomplish something athletic and for whatever reason you just can't do it? You know that feeling? Like you can't run or get to or swim or whatever. Like to me, that's how he just lived life. He just was like constantly just couldn't move the right way," he said.

