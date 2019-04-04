WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes WWE should make to WrestleMania 35 card

Nishant Jayaram

What surprises could the McMahon family have in store for us at WrestleMania 35?

The WrestleMania 35 card has been confirmed, and WWE have announced that 15 matches will take place on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium.

Three matches will go on the pre-show, the Cruiserweight title match between Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy, and the men's and women's battle royal matches. WWE also announced that the RAW Women's title match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will close out the show, with the women headlining WrestleMania for the first time in history.

The card for the Show of Shows is set, and although it seems like an exciting one, there are a few changes that WWE can make to the card that will add more to each match and the event as a whole.

Let's take a look at 5 last-minute changes WWE should make to WrestleMania 35 card:

#5. RAW Tag Team title match added to WrestleMania 35

The Revival are the current RAW Tag Team Champions

WWE have not confirmed the RAW tag team titles competing at WrestleMania 35, but we're quite sure that the match between The Revival and the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, will happen at the Show of Shows.

The match was teased following RAW, as Ryder and Hawkins challenged the current champs, and they replied by saying that they will take it "into consideration".

The RAW Tag Team title is the only one that will not be defended at WrestleMania 35, at this point, so it's most likely that the WWE will add this match to the card for this Sunday, and make it 16 matches at WrestleMania 35.

