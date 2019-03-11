×
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the match-card after Fastlane 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.47K   //    11 Mar 2019, 18:14 IST

WrestleMania 35 is less than one month away and it's time to fantasy book
WrestleMania 35 is less than one month away and it's time to fantasy book

With Fastlane now officially in the history books, the WWE Universe can finally turn their full attention towards the biggest show of the calendar year, WrestleMania 35.

The event, which will take place on April 7th, is shaping up to be one of the biggest WrestleMania cards in history, and if recent shows are anything to go by, the WWE Universe can expect a card that features around 15 matches and that runs for about 6 hours.

With each passing week, it is becoming a little bit clearer as to what the card is going to look like, and Fastlane provided us with some of the biggest clues yet.

Two matches- Seth Rollins Vs Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey Vs Charlotte Vs Becky Lynch, have already been confirmed for the card, so let's take a look at what the rest of WrestleMania 35's card is likely to look like.

Let's take a look at the WrestleMania 35 card that WWE should book in April. Time for some fantasy booking!

Andre The Giant and Women's WrestleMania Battle Royals


The Andre the Giant Battle Royal has become an annual event
The Andre the Giant Battle Royal has become an annual event

These two matches are now staples of the WrestleMania pre-show, and they are both nailed on to be on this year's WrestleMania card once again.

Given the ridiculous depth of the WWE roster, the company will have next to no problems filling up both of these matches and they may even throw in a surprise entrant or two in an attempt to make things more interesting.

Sadly, neither match is particularly anticipated these days given the way the WWE has treated the encounters in recent years, but they are still a fairly fun way to kick things off on the night.


