WrestleMania 36: 3 rumors that we're glad came true and 1 that we're not

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium; however, following the Coronavirus pandemic, it will take place at WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

WWE's biggest show of the year will be aired on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on April 4 and 5, 2020.

Ahead of the event, some rumors churned out the WWE rumor mill, as ever, suggested all manner of things. Thus far, some of them have proven to be true, while the accuracy of some others has yet to be fully determined.

Let's take a look at some of the rumors that did end up coming up trumps, and which ones some fans may be glad did not:

#4 Glad came true: Drew McIntyre to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been dubbed as 'The Chosen One' for years. Since his return to WWE, he has exceeded expectations - not least, it would seem, Vince McMahon, which is why he's now being pushed to the top of the company.

Before Royal Rumble this year, it was rumored that superstar who was to picked to win the Royal Rumble match, and then go to WrestleMania to fight WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, was Drew McIntyre.

Fortunately, the rumor came true, and McIntyre won the match by eliminating the runner-up, Roman Reigns, and now he is scheduled to face Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania.

Although getting an opportunity to face Lesnar for the title is one thing, defeating him for it is another. Currently, McIntyre and Lesnar, both have good chances of walking out of the WrestleMania as the WWE Champion. As we know, though, there can only be one winner.

#3 Glad came true: John Cena to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt

John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt

After seven months of absence, John Cena was announced to make his return to WWE on the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown. For the return, it was expected that Cena would begin his feud with a superstar who he'll face in a match at WrestleMania.

Initially, Cena was supposed to face either Elias or Baron Corbin at 'Mania. However, those plans changed when Bray Wyatt dropped the Universal title to Goldberg last month at Super ShowDown.

Now, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is picked as the superstar to face Cena at 'Mania. That said, if Cena is to retire shortly, then's it good that his last opponent will be a superstar many fans are keen to see him face once again - many were unhappy when the rumor started doing rounds that Cena would face either Elias or Baron Corbin instead.

#2 Glad came true: WrestleMania won't be canceled due to COVID-19

WrestleMania 36 will be split across two nights

Following the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported that WrestleMania 36 would be canceled or postponed, just like every other sports festival in the world.

However, it's now confirmed that while WrestleMania won't take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa any longer, it will still at least take place. As per the latest reports, WrestleMania 36 will be split across two nights, being held on April 4 and April 5, 2020, at multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center. Unfortunately, only essential personnel will attend the event, and no fans are allowed.

Now, it was expected that WrestleMania would be postponed by WWE, so that fans could be a part of it. However, if WWE decides to do so, then the event can't take place until the end of this year, which is a thing that Vince McMahon seemingly isn't on board with.

So again, while it's unfortunate that the fans can't attend WWE's flagship event, it's good that it's still taking place.

#1 Not glad came true: Roman Reigns to face Goldberg for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns and Goldberg

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in the WWE or Universal Championship picture, since his comeback from Leukemia a year ago.

However, it's now time for The Big Dog to reclaim his throne when he faces Goldberg in less than two weeks at WrestleMania for the Universal title.

Before the Super ShowDown event took place, it was reported that Goldberg could win the title from The Fiend Bray Wyatt and then defend it against Roman Reigns at 'Mania. Although Reigns was initially expected to face Wyatt for the title at 'Mania, the rumor came true, and Goldberg ended up claiming the gold.

Now, as per the latest report, Wyatt dropped the title so that Reigns could face Goldberg for it, as Vince McMahon thinks Reigns facing Goldberg for the title is much more appealing than Wyatt. However, even if fans would have preferred Wyatt against Reigns, a match between Reigns and Goldberg sounds exciting nonetheless.