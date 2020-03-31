WrestleMania 36: 5 titles that could change hands and 4 that won't

Who will walk out of WrestleMania 36 with the gold?

A total of nine titles will be on the line at WrestleMania 36.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

This year's card is stacked with some top Championship matches

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect that of Sportskeeda

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event of the year and it's going to take place over two nights this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a tall card consisting of the best of the best in the industry, one cannot wait for the event, despite it being held without a live crowd due to unavoidable circumstances.

Most of the WrestleMania matches take months to develop, and the event usually gives us the biggest grudge matches and Championship matches of the year.

This year, no less than eight Championships will be defended during the event, and we are expecting at least a few of them to change hands while many reigning Champions will leave with their titles.

In this article, we will look at the five titles that could change hands at the event and the four titles that won’t.

#9 Won’t change hands - RAW Tag Team Championships

The smoke has just started to rise!

This match came into being on the March 23 episode of RAW. WWE decided to forge an alliance between Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on Angel Garza and United States Champion Andrade.

Andrade and Garza managed to defeat the babyfaces and get their first shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, an injury to Andrade has forced NXT’s Austin Theory to step in and fill in for the United States Champion.

While The Street Profits have been together for long, the new pairing of Garza and Theory could turn out to be interesting, as seen on the RAW this week when the two teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Kevin Owens, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford.

This could end up being the first A-grade match of the night at the show, but the lack of backstory could turn the tide in the favor of the defending Champions.

The Street Profits are doing a great job at leading the RAW tag team division and giving the fans some memorable segments. Therefore, we can say with a certain amount of certainty that the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will retain their titles at 'Mania.

