WrestleMania 36: 7 things WWE got right on Night 1

From Boneyard matches to Championship matches, there were a few things WWE got right on the first night of WrestleMania

Which wrestlers walked out as Champions after the first night of the biggest wrestling show in the world?

The first night of WrestleMania was truly phenomenal!

After months of buildup, the show that was too big for just one night delivered its first night of matches in front of an empty arena. While fans were unhappy with the way things had progressed at first, we’re sure they would be much more content after seeing what went down during the show.

It’s always difficult to perform in an empty arena, that too when you have the WrestleMania sign hanging over, but the Superstars managed to deliver a good show against all odds. This shows how good the personnel in WWE actually are and can always make the best out of a bad situation.

Several Championship and grudge matches took place during that night where we saw a few titles change hands. The heels took the fall during night one, but Sami Zayn wasn’t ready to let his brethren fall so hard.

Shayna Baszler had a good first WrestleMania match, while Braun Strowman bagged his biggest victory to date. Even the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match did not disappoint even though it was held between just three Superstars.

In this article, we will look at the seven things WWE got right on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

#7 New Women’s Tag Team Champions

The Kabuki Warriors have been dominating the Women’s tag team division for months now. However, it’d been a long time since the dup defended their titles, that too against former Champions.

The first match after the pre-show saw Asuka and Kairi Sane put their titles on the line against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Asuka and Sane had won the titles from these two women several months ago.

While it seemed like Cross and Sane were missing the crowd and did things they’d usually do to get the crowd pumped up, it felt like Bliss was the best suited for such a match and gave a good performance.

Advertisement

During many spots, it looked like the match had been edited in several places. But that did not ruin the overall quality of the match, and even made it better at some points.

Both teams used a lot of double-team tactics and there was a lot of action at ringside. Bliss and Cross finally hit their finisher on Sane to end the match and win back the Women’s Tag Team titles.

This was a good opening match for the big stage and allowed the babyfaces to win a title early on in the show. Asuka and Sane need to get back in the chase again as they were making the titles largely forgettable at one point. Putting the titles back on a team like Cross and Bliss who’ve done well in the past was the right move.

1 / 7 NEXT