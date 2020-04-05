WrestleMania 36 Day 1: 5 Reasons why Becky Lynch unexpectedly retained the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler

Everyone expected The Queen of Spades to win. Here's why Lynch kept the title.

Is there a much bigger challenger waiting in the wings for Becky?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler in a very surprising match

WrestleMania is off to quite a start already, and as I currently write this, we're only a few matches in. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross got the show off to a great start, picking up a big win against The Kabuki Warriors in the opening match to become the brand new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

And everyone expected Becky Lynch to drop her title as well because it's been a year since she won the RAW Women's Championship. Yes, she has been a great Champion and yes, she is incredibly popular as well, but at the same time, it was time for a new champion.

And then, lo and behold! At WrestleMania, she took on Shayna Baszler in a match that went back and forth but ended with Becky Lynch surprising the world to pick up a really massive win indeed.

What was the reason for Becky Lynch's victory, you ask? Let me try and answer you with 5 points.

#5 Not a big enough stage for this title change

You probably think that I am crazy right now. What is a bigger stage than WrestleMania for a title change? I think WWE probably wants a building full of people who would have the wind knocked out of their sails when they see Becky Lynch lose the title, I do suppose.

Mind you, I think that it was time for Becky Lynch to drop the title myself especially considering all the momentum that Shayna Baszler had, heading into the match. But maybe there could be a rematch down the road, where Becky Lynch could drop the title before an arena that is filled with fans.

The idea would be to have a room full of people boo Shayna Baszler defeating their favorite Superstar.

