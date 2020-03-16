WrestleMania 36 match card predictions

This year's edition of WrestleMania will be the 36th edition of WrestleMania.

This year, WrestleMania 36 will take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. There have been four confirmed matches for the event so far. Fresh off his successful title defense against Ricochet, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against the winner of the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre. New Universal Champion Goldberg will also defend his championship against Roman Reigns, while former Universal Champion The Fiend has set his sights on John Cena.

The NXT Women's Championship will also be defended for the first time at WrestleMania when the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair challenges NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, while Shayna Baszler challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. The Undertaker and AJ Styles will also be competing in a singles match for the first time ever.

It is reasonable to predict both the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WWE Women's Royal Rumble will also be taking place at this event. Superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, Cedric Alexander, Rusev, Ricochet, Apollo Crews, and Drew Gulak will be competing in the men's match.

At the same time, women like Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Naomi, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans will participate in the women's battle royal.

#1 WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (c.) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya

The Kabuki Warriors are currently the longest reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Since defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell, the Kabuki Warriors have been on a role. They have retained their championships against teams such as Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Team Kick, The Boss and Hug Connection, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. It is almost a guarantee that they will walk into WrestleMania with the titles (although it also seemed like Asuka would walk into WrestleMania as SmackDown Women's Champion last year).

It would make sense for WWE to have multiple teams going up against the Kabuki Warriors. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross have been winning several matches on SmackDown over the past few weeks. Because they are the most high profile women's tag team besides the Kabuki Warriors and were recently called out by Asuka, they will be in this match.

Beth Phoenix & Natalya teamed together last year at WrestleMania and can do so again. Phoenix's performance in the Royal Rumble match, where she lasted for more than 20 minutes while bleeding from the head, proved that she still has a lot left in the tank. There is a lot of potential in one last run for Beth Phoenix before her retirement.

Winners: Beth Phoenix & Natalya

