WrestleMania 39 is just over a month away and fans are eager to see what surprises Triple H and the crew have in store. This year's event will emanate from the world's entertainment capital of Hollywood, California. Not only will the stars of professional wrestling be on hand, but we can expect to see plenty of box office stars as well.

Fans are eager to see how the company will fill the two-day card, and which up-and-coming WWE Superstars will get their "WrestleMania moment." With that in mind, we can also expect to have a special host for WrestleMania as well.

In the past, we have seen stars such as Kim Kardashian and Rob Gronkowski play the role of host for WrestleMania. Several other athletes and stars have also participated in WrestleMania, in one way or another.

With this being the first time that WrestleMania has been held in Hollywood since 2005, it'll be interesting to see which stars come out for this mega-event. Here is our list of four potential names who could host WrestleMania 39.

#4 - The A-Lister, The Miz

The Miz knows Hollywood better than any WWE Superstar!

No one on the WWE roster is as involved in the Hollywood scene as The Miz is. Not only is he starring in his own reality television series with his wife Maryse, but The Miz has been in countless television sitcoms, reality shows, and box-office films.

In 2001, the world was first introduced to a young man from the suburbs of Cleveland named Mike Mizanin. He was selected as a cast member for the popular MTV reality series "The Real World" season 10. During the show, Mike began to express his love for professional wrestling through his alter ego known as The Miz.

Following the completion of The Real World, Mike set out on a journey to become a pro wrestler, which ultimately landed him on another reality show called Tough Enough. Despite not winning the show outright, Mike left his mark on the show's producers as well as WWE officials, and as we now know, he was invited to join the WWE developmental system. The rest is history.

The Miz has proven that he's more than just a celebrity fan. He has propelled himself into the main event spotlight on many occasions, culminating at WrestleMania 27 where he successfully defended his WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event.

#3 - Social media star turned pro boxer, Jake Paul

Jake Paul is one of the most popular figures in combat sports today!

Logan Paul has shocked the wrestling world with his athleticism and tremendous showmanship. Since signing with WWE, he has proved he belongs in the wrestling world and could have a huge future with the company if things continue the way they are.

There is another Paul brother with just as much, if not more raw athletic skill and charisma, and his name is Jake Paul. Jake made a name for himself as a social media mogul, amassing a huge YouTube following with over 20 million subscribers at the time of this writing.

Just a few years ago, Jake began a journey as a professional boxer, and despite the criticism, Jake has excelled in every way, becoming a successful fighter and promotor.

Jake is coming off of a tough loss to Tommy Fury and could be looking for something new to try his hand at. Considering he's already made a couple of appearances on WWE programming, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Jake Paul hosting the biggest event of the year in Hollywood.

#2 - Host of WrestleMania 37: Hulk Hogan

No one is bigger in professional wrestling than Hulk Hogan!

Several years ago, I took a trip to Clearwater, Florida for a Hulk Hogan autograph signing at his Beach Shop. Even though I had arrived a few hours early, there were still eager fans lined up for blocks, anxiously awaiting their turn to meet The Immortal Hulk Hogan. This story alone should paint a picture of just how huge Hulk Hogan's name still is in the world of professional wrestling.

As we all know, Hulk Hogan was the primary reason for the 1980s wrestling explosion and for the sport crossing over into the mainstream. Still to this very day, his name carries significant weight, and everyone, even non-wrestling fans, knows who Hulk Hogan is.

Hulk Hogan has served as the host of WrestleMania before, and at the age of 69, Hogan is still as active as ever. Hulk would be an obvious option for the WrestleMania host, and considering his connection to "Hollywood," it's a no-brainer if he wants to take on the responsibility this year.

#1 - The People's Champ: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Finally...The Rock could come back to WrestleMania!

When you think of Hollywood and WrestleMania, there's one name that stands above all others, and that name is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. No one in WWE history has had as much success post-wrestling as The Rock. He has grown into one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

During The Rock's WWE career, he captivated millions with his talent, his humor, and his unparalleled charisma. The Rock helped WWE achieve monumental success during the Attitude Era and beyond. The eight-time WWE Champion was able to generate new fans from all over the world en route to becoming one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Since his in-ring days, The Rock has gone on to star in many major motion pictures, including The Fast and Furious franchise, The Mummy, Black Adam, and Walking Tall, just to name a few. Since it appears he won't be in action at WrestleMania, it would be a perfect fit to have him host the event.

