Tribal Warfare; Demonic Factions - 5 dream matches/feuds for The House of Black in WWE

Could there be a chance of seeing The House of Black arrive in WWE soon? Malakai Black left AEW following his conditional release and seems to be taking a sabbatical from pro wrestling due to mental health issues.

We learned that Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy) may have had his last match in AEW as well. After competing on last week's Rampage, he hinted at an Indy show for Fight Life Pro Wrestling (per Fightful) that he would be taking a step back from the wrestling industry as well.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I speak beyond the wall, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later." [H/T: WrestlingInc)

As we take a step back ourselves and have some fantasy booking fun, what would happen if Julia Hart and Brody King followed Malakai and Buddy out? What if The House of Black were to make its way over to WWE? Who would they feud with and what type of dream matches could they have?

This list will explore five such potential scenarios for The House of Black if they make their way to WWE.

#5. “The Rated R Superstar” Edge

Given Edge’s recent issues with The Judgment Day and feuding with stars that are darker, brooding, and gothic in nature, a feud between Edge and The House of Black doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

A dream showdown between Edge and the returning Aleister Black (Malakai Black) and other members of the faction would generate a lot of excitement.

Edge could fight off each member of the House of Black one by one - starting with Brody King, then Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart (with help from his wife, Beth Phoenix) to build his way up to Aleister Black for a pay-per-view showdown.

Aleister Black and Edge could have an epic Hell in a Cell match, TLC match, or Street Fight. There are so many great matchups these two men could have to headline a WWE premium live event or televised RAW or SmackDown.

#4. The Bloodline

If we’re looking at faction warfare, there's no bigger faction to feud with than The Bloodline. You could argue that The Bloodline is the strongest, most well-organized stable in WWE today. With the recent additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, the group is stronger than ever before.

If you were to pit Roman Reigns against Aleister Black with the remaining members of The House of Black feuding with The Bloodline, then you have a true war on your hands that would be worth watching on SmackDown.

Buddy Murphy vs. Sami Zayn. Solo Sikoa vs. Brody King. Aleister Black vs. Roman Reigns. These are just a handful of matches you can build up and have branching storylines that can captivate the audience's imagination on WWE television.

#3. The Wyatt Family

Let’s assume that we have Bray Wyatt back in WWE and he’s successfully rebuilt The Wyatt Family along with Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Alexa Bliss. The group and philosophies behind each faction are similar. Bray Wyatt has his wild, unorthodox outlook on life and what the world is supposed to be like.

Aleister Black has his own take on how the world is meant to run. Not only would this be a physical battle, but the back-and-forth mind games that would be played between the two groups would be worth the price of admission alone.

Given WWE's past nature of using cinematic matches, can you imagine a battle between The House of Black and The Wyatt Family at the Wyatt compound or even at a cemetery?

#2. WWE's own "American Nightmare", Cody Rhodes

Going back to the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black in AEW, this would be a continuation where they left off. The American Nightmare had gotten the last laugh over Black in AEW after the two stars had a donnybrook of a feud.

The storyline potential in WWE with The House of Black - with no backup for Cody Rhodes - would make for a more enticing, revenge-filled angle that would make perfect sense under the WWE umbrella.

Having Cody work his way up to Aleister Black by having intriguing dream matches with Brody King and Buddy Murphy would be fantastic to watch unfold on RAW and SmackDown, leading to Cody’s inevitable showdown with Aleister Black to cap off the storyline.

#1. The Judgment Day

There may be some debate as to whether or not WWE borrowed from The House of Black storyline in AEW to create The Judgment Day in the first place. Regardless, the Judgment Day vs. House of Black storyline would be very intriguing.

The fact that we have Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy in opposing factions, despite dating in real life, would make for interesting television.

Throw in Julia Hart and create a love triangle between Murphy, Ripley, and Hart to add that extra layer of storyline to go along with the warring factions.

Seeing potential matches featuring “The Demon King” Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Brody King, and Aleister Black would be exciting to say the least. Both groups are dark and gothic by nature, and a tie between two similar factions would be cool to see.

