3 reasons Alexa Bliss should turn heel in WWE and 2 reasons she should remain babyface

Alexa Bliss is one of the top superstars in WWE. She has seen many successes since her main roster debut in 2016. The Harley Quinn of WWE has a strong personality and is excellent in the ring and on the mic.

With that being said, WWE has made good use of her ability to blend in different roles. The company has provided her with numerous opportunities to showcase her talent. She has been a babyface, a heel, and even a tweener, which is a mix of both roles. In fact, it seems like everything she does is based on who she's facing.

Alexa Bliss' expertise in various roles is widely acknowledged. On this list, we will take a look at 3 reasons why she should turn heel and 2 reasons why she should remain a babyface.

#5 Heel: Fast-track to a title program with Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has never been one-on-one with Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Carmella at Money in the Bank 2022. It was a riveting bout, with both superstars leaving it all in the ring. Despite Belair's victory, the feud hasn't ended as Carmella attacked Belair after the match.

It seems like WWE is desperate for a heel to still be against the babyface RAW Champion. They had to choose Carmella as a replacement for the injured heel Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, the company might not be able to hold her against Belair for long as fans have seemingly become tired of Princess Mella in another title picture.

As such, WWE should make plans for Alexa Bliss to turn heel. She can slowly change her character by manipulating Doudrop to team up with her, much like she previously did with Nia Jax. Afterwards, she can feud with a babyface or prey on Belair. A sudden attack on the champion after a successful title defense, a tradition of many heels, will make her intentions clear.

#4 Babyface: Feud with Becky Lynch

Bliss vs Lynch matches has mostly delivered!

Alexa Bliss has seen a good amount of success during her time as a babyface. She blends well with the crowd support and has a vibrant personality, ready to cheer anyone up. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is still riding high as an excellent heel. She changed character at SummerSlam last year following her shocking victory in 26 seconds against Bianca Belair.

Both superstars, however, have a long way to go with their new personas. It's all the more reason for WWE to pit these veteran female superstars against one another. Their personalities will be put to the test. This would solidify their roles while also providing endless excitement in matches and storylines.

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch going one-on-one has delighted the fans multiple times before. The most renowned of their bouts was the Tables Match, back when both were fighting for SmackDown Women’s Championship.

#3 Heel: Alexa Bliss has been most successful in WWE as a heel

Little Miss Bliss was the epitome of a heel in 2018. The cocky and arrogant role came naturally to her. Fans were impressed by her commitment to the character with villainous temper tantrums and sassy promos.

She hasn't been able to replicate that success as a babyface, be it in tag teams with Nikki Cross or partnerships with Bray Wyatt. She underwent numerous gimmick changes afterwards but failed to do anything substantial. To make it worse, the five-time Women's Champion has had a dry run regarding singles titles over the past few years.

Due to the recent drought in gold, we can expect Alexa Bliss to change her methods along with her personality. As such, she is likely to turn to her darker ways again. She could be embittered by her insignificance as a top superstar. This feeling might cause her to turn on the audience, similar to Becky Lynch.

Bliss would then possibly defeat the babyface champion, Bianca Belair. In another case, she may cost The EST of WWE her title and start a feud with both the new champion and former champion.

#2 Babyface: Team up with fellow face Liv Morgan

Liv and Bliss

A dream of many fans is to see “Liv n’ Bliss” team up, maybe with that exact same tag team name. This could have been possible, but WWE decided to hand over Morgan the SmackDown Women's Championship. Alexa is now in a different brand than her buddy. However, teaming up is still possible if Alexa makes a jump from RAW to SmackDown.

Bliss can help the current SmackDown Women’s Champion in her title defenses. In a similar case, the two can also win the Tag Team Championships if they ever return. The two would be a dominant force in the women’s roster, crushing challengers in the path to the title.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how WWE uses Alexa Bliss now that her friend is on SmackDown, with all the newly-achieved glory.

#1 Heel: Furious due to Liv Morgan abandoning her

Would Bliss turn on her best friend?

Liv Morgan’s shift to SmackDown gives Alexa the reason to turn heel on her. She could blame the new champion for abandoning her at an opportune time. They were moments away from teaming up, had Liv not cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title.

WWE can make the best out of this “friend-turned-foe” rivalry. Alexa can vent out her frustration on RAW while Liv can counter-attack on SmackDown. Both can sway the crowd with their powerful words, which would act as fuel for their feud. After teasing a possible future match, the storyline can feature a showdown at SummerSlam.

If Alexa Bliss can team up with Liv Morgan after her rebranding, the opposite is always possible. The former could get bitter about the latter’s success and turn heel on her. It would be interesting if RAW superstar Alexa Bliss wins the SmackDown title in the process.

