4 Women who want dream matches against WWE star Bayley

Three-time WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has been out of action since July 2021. WWE announced that she would be back in action in approximately nine months. With her hiatus being over a year now, and numerous return teases on social media, The Role Model could possibly be inside the squared circle in no time.

Numerous challenges have been made for her and WWE might play genie to make those come to fruition. On this list, we will take a look at four top stars who want a dream match against Bayley.

#4. Bayley vs Cora Jade

NXT Superstar Cora Jade

In the month of June this year, Bayley turned 33 while she continued to ready herself for a comeback. Superstars poured their congratulatory messages on social media, sending the veteran well-wishes for a quick return. One such message by an NXT Superstar took to the eagle vision of fans.

Cora Jade challenged Bayley to a one-on-one inside the squared circle. It was not the first time she had done so. Previously, her challenge indicated a handicap match featuring Bayley against Cora and Indi Hartwell.

Recent events have the fans even more excited for a potential dream match between the two superstars. A "heartbroken" Bayley took to Twitter to voice her disappointment when NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade betrayed her partner, Roxanne Perez. The Role Model was highly critical of the situation and even teased a future fight with Cora due to the incident.

Multiple back-and-forth messages on social media could provide the basis for an iconic rivalry between the two friends. WWE can utilize Cora Jade after her breakthrough on the main roster, by pitting her against a returning Bayley.

#3. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is back to performing inside the ring

One of the best heels in the business, Sonya Deville stepped back from her WWE official role in May this year, following her drastic measures to become a hurdle for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Deville's "power performance" was a huge hit among the fans which gave her a distinct villainous role as she used her executive powers to rise to the top. This eventually led her into the bad books of many superstars, including the injured Bayley.

The Role Model branded Deville as a “cheater” after the latter used her executive powers to turn a singles match into a two-on-one handicap bout. Alongside Shayna Baszler, Deville returned to the ring in October 2021 and obliterated Naomi on an episode of SmackDown. She minced no words in her reply to Bayley and asked for a fight straightaway.

The dream match could be a one-sided affair in the future as The Role Model has been on a one-on-one winning streak against Sonya since 2016. However, the former WWE official could turn the tables on the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Sonya left her executive role in May this year and is determined to pursue her in-ring goals.

#2. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair - I Quit Match

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was set to face Bayley in an I Quit match at last year's Money in the Bank. However, injury played spoilsport as The Role Model would be ruled out ahead of fans coming back to the arena.

Bianca is on a hot run against Bayley, having previously defeated her at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. The EST wanted to prove a point by making The Role Model submit in a dream match that was denied to the fans.

WWE might pit the returning Bayley as the next challenger for Bianca Belair. The Role Model deserves a rematch after being challenged by the champion herself. This could be a dream match fans would love to see. Although babyface Bianca would be the favorite to win, Bayley could cause an upset. Nothing would be a better way to commence her return than winning the Women’s title almost immediately.

#1. Britt Baker - A dream match at future Forbidden Door

Britt Baker vs Bayley - a dream match of role models

The most recent challenge presented to Bayley was by AEW star Britt Baker. She initially demanded a dream match between any of the Four Horsewomen before deciding on the former SmackDown Champion as her opponent.

During an appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Baker believed that Bayley "would be even better than before" after her return from injury. Thus, stating that she wants to test herself against the returning WWE Superstar. Interestingly, both superstars claim to be the "Role Model" of their respective women's rosters. This would naturally provide much-needed impetus for their future feud.

Baker even incited the battle by not acknowledging Bayley as a role model. Meanwhile, the injured star did not rule out the chances of a Forbidden Door event between WWE and AEW. Anything is possible now that Vince McMahon is no longer calling the shots for the company.

In a future dream match between Bayley and Britt Baker, only one would establish herself as the true Role Model of the whole wrestling world.

