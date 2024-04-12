WWE should bring 39-year-old star back to SmackDown following an immense transition in the last year 

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently fought in his last NXT match and bid farewell to the developmental brand for SmackDown. Breakker made several appearances on the blue brand in the leadup to Stand and Deliver and was also one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Wolfdogs. Their reign ended this past weekend, with rivals Axiom and Nathan Frazer becoming the new champions.

Bron Breakker delivered a moving thank you speech to the NXT fans who supported him and helped him gain popularity before moving to the main roster. Breakker also paid tribute to his tag team partner, Baron Corbin, for the good times they shared together. However, some believe this should not be the end of this amazing tag team partnership and Baron Corbin must also move to SmackDown along with Breakker.

Carrying on the name of the Wolfdogs on SmackDown

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker had to lose their tag team titles for Breakker to make a clean exit from NXT. However, if Corbin follows his partner, the duo could easily slot into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture.

Considering the current title holders Austin Theory and Grayson Waller only recently gained possession of the belts, their spots can be easily challenged.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin have showcased excellent in-ring psychology, impact, and chemistry during their time on NXT. Waller and Theory snuck their way to winning the Championship belts. On the other hand, Corbin and Breakker are powerhouses and could certainly stake their claim to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Bron Breakker could potentially compete for the Intercontinental and the US Championship on SmackDown

Bron Breakker has shown great potential to become a main event star with his incredible in-ring ability, promos, and intensity. However, he will also have to follow the rite of passage and compete for mid-card titles before elevating his game to the world title. Thus, the US title will most likely be his first priority as a full-timer on the main roster.

Notably, the WWE Draft will also take place by the end of this month, which could see a possible brand swap between the IC Champion Sami Zayn and the US Champion Logan Paul. Thus, Breakker could target whoever comes to the show he is on. Although the former NXT Superstar is capable of achieving this on his own. Having Baron Corbin by his side would be a great help to him.

Get back in the game against US Champion Logan Paul

Although Baron Corbin is a part of the Wolfdogs alongside Breakker, he is also a phenomenal singles competitor in his own right. Corbin has notably won both the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. Thus, he would be perfectly capable of holding his own on the main roster.

Baron Corbin is even a former US Champion and could start his main roster journey by competing for the title again. Thus, his journey could begin with going after Logan Paul.

Let us know your thoughts on whether you think this is the perfect time for Baron Corbin to make a main roster reboot.

