Roman Reigns dropping the titles and 4 other rumors that didn't come true at WWE Clash at the Castle

After a thrilling end to Clash at the Castle, WWE has pulled off one of the most successful events in its history. More than 60000 fans in Cardiff were treated to high-voltage matches and peak athleticism.

However, there is a downside to the event. Numerous returns were reported to be planned, but none of them came true. There were also hints of a major title change.

On this list, we will look at five rumors that didn’t come true at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Naomi and Sasha Banks return to confront IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Ever since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, fans have been hoping for Boss n' Glow to return. A recent report by Dave Meltzer of WON also indicated that they "should be back any week now."

Unfortunately, the Cardiff crowd at Clash at the Castle weren't treated to their return. Sasha Banks and Naomi are absent ever since their walkout during the May 16th edition of RAW. It was believed to be due to creative differences and an absurd storyline with no direction.

Naomi and Banks could make their comeback on RAW or SmackDown this week. The former champions confronting Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will be a surreal moment.

#4. Ronda Rousey interferes in Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

The Arm Collector's recent target was Adam Pearce

With her suspension lifted on the latest episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey was expected to make a grand entry at Clash at the Castle. Rumors regarding her involvement were widespread yet the proceedings turned out to be a damper.

Ronda Rousey apparently had a character change at SummerSlam. She could have completed her turn at the event or played a massive part in the title match between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan.

Nevertheless, with The Rowdy One seemingly gone for some time, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Morgan can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on other threats to her title.

#3. Charlotte Flair returns to renew rivalry

Multiple rumors backed Charlotte Flair's return to WWE following her hiatus in May. She took a break from her wrestling career to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen was expected to be at Clash at the Castle but her return has been postponed. Ric Flair believes that the company is waiting for an "opportune time" to make her comeback. It makes sense as WWE is building a storyline involving Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Nevertheless, there were theories that Charlotte and Rousey could perform a double-turn at Clash at the Castle. It would have been an interesting moment, reigniting the arch-rivalry of two returning superstars.

#2. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returns at Clash at the Castle

We may have to wait a little longer

Fans were ecstatic when Dr. Featherstone reported that Bray Wyatt was set to return at Clash at the Castle. He implied that the former Universal Champion could interfere in the title match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Unfortunately, the hopes were shattered. His comeback could have added to the thrill of the main event, putting uncertainty over the result of the title match with his interference.

We can expect to see Bray Wyatt soon. He has been dropping hints about his WWE return ever since he was released. With Triple H going all in with returns, The Fiend may find a spot on his list.

#1. Roman Reigns loses the WWE world titles

And Still...

The Tribal Chief retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was a shocking finish to Clash at the Castle. Drew McIntyre was the favorite to win in front of his home crowd, but the company had other plans.

There were reports of Roman Reigns "dropping the titles" in the coming weeks. Some even mentioned that The Tribal Chief won’t be leaving the Principality Stadium without any titles.

Following a successful defense by The Head of the Table, it will be interesting to see who WWE pits next in front of him. Karrion Kross is a legitimate threat but he could be nullified by Solo Sikoa, who is newest member of The Bloodline.

