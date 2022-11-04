WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Rumor Roundup: Major star to miss the show, Triple H to make a last-minute surprise addition to the card, Emergency contingencies for Saudi Arabia threat

This coming Saturday, November 5, 2022, WWE will present its next Saudi Arabia mega show - WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE has done a great job with the match card for the show, and fans look set to be in for a treat. The rumor mill has been highly active over the last few days, especially, and we have some major rumors that could heavily impact the show this Saturday.

To get you up to speed with everything, here are the top WWE Crown Jewel 2022 rumors you need to know before the show.

#4. Major last-minute match to be added to the show

WWE leaves no stone unturned to ensure a star-studded match card for the shows in Saudi Arabia. The current United States Champion Seth Rollins is a major star missing from the advertised match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

However, Xero News is now reporting that Triple H could be adding a last-minute match to the show in the form of a Seth Rollins Open Challenge.

"If people haven't already guessed from the gifs. Seth Rollins Open Challenge added to Saudi on Saturday," reported Xero News.

The Twitter account of Xero News further hinted that the challenger for Rollins could be Monday Night RAW superstar Mustafa Ali. It is to be seen whether he can pull off a shocker and walk out as the new United States Champion.

#3. Top SmackDown star to miss WWE Crown Jewel 2022

SmackDown star Sami Zayn is one of the few major names who have never been on a WWE Saudi Arabia show. Zayn is of Syrian descent, and there have been cultural and political problems between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the Honorary Uso could once again miss the show in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

"I don’t expect Sami Zayn there. No one has told me specifically that he’s not going, but he has never gone before and they didn’t want him before, and I don’t know if that’s gonna change. He is the most entertaining guy, so who knows?" said Dave Meltzer.

Sami Zayn has won over the fans over the last few months as the Honorary Uso. The chemistry between him and The Bloodline is amazing and makes for some amazing television. It is to be seen whether his absence is addressed in any way when The Bloodline competes as WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#2. Emergency contingencies in place for the attack threat

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Do you agree with WWE proceeding forward with Crown Jewel even after the Intel was given that it may be an "imminent attack" on Saudi Arabia? Do you agree with WWE proceeding forward with Crown Jewel even after the Intel was given that it may be an "imminent attack" on Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/AN6QAFH1EO

There have always been a lot of controversies around WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. However, things are a little more uneasy this time around as Saudi Arabia has received a warning of an "imminent attack" by Iran.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live recently reported that many people in WWE are very nervous about WWE Crown Jewel this weekend.

"There was a lot of trepidation and normally the people going on the trip are trepidatious normally going in, but now you have this on top of everything else, so … it appears that the show must go on, and hopefully everything turns out all right,” said Bryan Alvarez.

In an update from PWInsider on this situation, they have reported that the show is set to move forward as originally planned. WWE has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place but is hopeful that everything will be fine.

#1. Potential spoiler on the winners at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

A total of eight matches are currently advertised for WWE Crown Jewel 2022, with four of them being for championships. Roman Reigns will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and is the heavy favorite to win the match and retain his title, as per the current betting odds.

Here are the full betting odds for all the scheduled matches at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-5000) vs. Logan Paul (+1000)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-160) vs. Bayley (+120)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (-4000) vs. The Brawling Brutes (+900)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss (-200) vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (+150)

Brock Lesnar (-450) vs. Bobby Lashley (+275)

Steel Cage Match - Drew McIntyre (-140) vs. Karrion Kross (+100)

Braun Strowman (-700) vs. Omos (+400)

The O.C. (-400) vs. The Judgment Day (+250)

How excited are you for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 this Saturday? Comment down and let us know what surprises you expect from the show.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Who do you think will walk out of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 as the RAW Women's Champion? Bianca Belair Bayley 0 votes