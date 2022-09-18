WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Roundup - Logan Paul's embarrassing four-word comment goes viral, Roman Reigns shares an interesting moment with Triple H, and more

WWE took a page from a boxing promoter's playbook and organized a highly successful press conference for Crown Jewel 2022.

The presser emanated from the world's fight capital in Las Vegas, Nevada, and, as expected, led to the confirmation of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

WWE Crown Jewel is slated to take place in November, and the first-time-ever match between Reigns and Paul will headline the show for the Undisputed Universal Championship. In addition to the anticipated match announcement, the recently-concluded press conference also featured several significant moments, which have all been compiled in a special edition of Sportskeeda's roundup.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the biggest developments from the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference:

#1. Logan Paul is the table

The YouTuber is no stranger to a press conference setup as he previously shared the stage with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather leading up to their boxing match.

Logan Paul was in his element on Saturday as he didn't shy away from taking shots at Roman Reigns. While Paul was impressive throughout the event, he did drop a bizarre line that got people talking on the internet. Logan Paul responded to Reigns' Tribal Chief moniker and hilariously declared, 'I am the table,' drawing a host of confusing reactions from the crowd.

The four-word comment seemed like an apparent reference to the popular meme from BotchaMania videos, and it didn't take long for Logan's statement to go viral online.

The social media personality even took to Twitter after the media interaction and trolled himself by posting the following:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Today I called myself a table Today I called myself a table https://t.co/mcCPHPUtmz

The Maverick might be new to the professional wrestling business, but he knows a few unique ways to market himself and his fights.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H shares honest opinions on Roman Reigns and Logan Paul

It was a big night for WWE's Chief Content Officer as Crown Jewel is considered an important show within the company. After announcing the premium live event's main event, Triple H spoke at length about the competitors who will battle it out in the marquee match on November 5th.

Triple H began by revealing his initial reactions to seeing Logan Paul wrestle and how he was blown away by the 27-year-old's performance. Paul went on to have another great showing at SummerSlam, and Hunter admitted that Logan had earned his respect.

It isn't easy to get into the good books of The Game, but Logan Paul has managed to achieve the feat in record time:

"When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again after that blew my mind," said Triple H. "This is the guy, as I said earlier, who earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that, and it's why he is here," said The Game.

Triple H unsurprisingly also waxed lyrical about Roman Reigns and claimed that no other current wrestler was at the Samoan superstar's level.

Triple H called Reigns a "multigenerational talent" and was in awe of his seemingly never-ending reign as WWE's undisputed world champion.

"This is about God tier in our business at a whole different level. I can say this with all certainty," Triple H added. "There is no one in our industry that is even close to touching where Roman Reigns is right now. He's been Champion for more than two years, unheard of in this era. He's a multigenerational talent. He's one in a million."

While Logan Paul has shown that he belongs in the ring, he will need to level up fast if he wishes to give Roman Reigns a run for his money.

#3. Logan Paul and The Bloodline engage in some trash talk ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

A press conference without the customary trash talk would undoubtedly be a bust. Thankfully for viewers, Logan Paul and The Bloodline were in top form last evening as they engaged in some verbal duels.

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion promised to smash Logan Paul and said the young star needed a reality check in the squared circle. Roman Reigns chose to downplay the threat posed by Paul as he explained why he agreed to the match-up.

"Because I'm a good Tribal Chief. As the face of WWE, the greatest sports entertainment and entertainment company in the whole world, that's my obligation to carry this company. If that's what they need me to do, smash Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, then that's what I do," said Reigns.

Logan Paul retorted by roasting Roman Reigns for his decision to get the whole Bloodline faction to the WWE Crown Jewel press meet. Paul was all by himself in his corner and drew attention to Reigns' alleged insecurities:

"I know this guy is underestimating me," said Logan. "Look at him; he brought five guys. That's pathetic! He brought a team of people. I'm here by myself with my girlfriend. And my manager and videographer."

Paul Heyman also got his time on the microphone, and the legendary manager didn't disappoint by delivering a strongly-worded message to The Maverick.

Heyman warned Paul that he was in for a rude awakening at WWE Crown Jewel and adjudged his client Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time. Fans seemed to have loved Paul Heyman's speech as it set the stage for an explosive end to the press conference.

#4. Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul, Triple H intervenes

The back-and-forth exchanges between Logan Paul and Paul Heyman finally reached a boiling point as Roman Reigns was forced out of his seat during the closing stages of the presser.

The WWE Crown Jewel opponents got a little physical as Reigns snapped and shoved Logan Paul in the chest in a heated altercation.

Triple H quickly stopped the situation from getting out of control and was seen whispering something in Roman Reigns' ears in a bid to calm him down. The Cerebral Assassin shared an intriguing little moment with Reigns and successfully prevented the event from turning into an all-out brawl.

Reigns and Logan closed out the memorable presser with an intense face-off as they looked ready to surprise the world on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What are your expectations from Reigns and Paul's WWE feud? Share them in the comments section below.

