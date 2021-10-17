WWE Crown Jewel Rumor Roundup: Spoiler on future plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Long-term repercussions

WWE is set to present its next major pay-per-view in the coming week as Crown Jewel 2021 will air live on October 21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With Crown Jewel 2021, Vince McMahon and co. are returning to Saudi Arabia after a long gap of over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with every previous WWE show in the Middle East, the upcoming pay-per-view is set to be a grand one.

Multiple must-see matches are set to take place at the event. This includes the finals of King of the Ring, Queen's Crown tournament, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, and multiple others.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top Crown Jewel rumors that you need to know. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on these and predictions for the show.

#5 WWE wants to change the perception of Crown Jewel, make it a must-watch show with long-term repercussions

WWE has made sure that their Saudi Arabia shows look as grand as WrestleMania. However, there is often not enough buzz around these, with many considering them just glorified house shows.

However, that could change with Crown Jewel 2021. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, the company wants the change this perception and is taking steps to make the show a must-watch, possibly with long-term repercussions.

“It’s a big show, they’re giving away big matches in Saudi Arabia. It’s a money deal for them. Will there be any long-term changes to their storytelling? Most of the time, no but maybe we’ll see some changes happen this time around. Because I know the big deal for them has been [that] they are very much aware that the Saudi show seems like a nothing show. It just seems like a very big house show with no longer-term repercussions."

"But they want to change that and make this a show you want to watch. One o’clock in the afternoon on a Thursday is maybe not the most peak viewership but they don’t give a sh*t about peak viewership. They don’t care about any of that because they make the same amount of money no matter how many people watch live or not on Peacock. I would not be surprised if they continue on with these stories and stuff,” said Andrew Zarian. (h/t WrestlingNews)

Could we see a major title change at Crown Jewel 2021? Or a major storyline twist that could lead to month-long storylines and feuds?

