5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Day 1: Big twist, Hall of Famer returns, New Champion crowned

We are just a few days away from the first pay-per-view of the new year, WWE Day 1. The show is set to take place on January 1, 2022, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

A total of seven matches have been announced for the show so far, including five title matches, and the card looks pretty good. WWE wants to start the new year in the best way possible by delivering a solid show. To achieve this, we might see multiple surprises and twists at the pay-per-view that could catch fans off-guard and spice things up going into the Royal Rumble.

#5 - Paul Heyman helps Roman Reigns retain his title at WWE Day 1

Arguably the most anticipated match heading into WWE Day 1 is the title clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WWE has done a splendid job with booking this feud and fans are completely invested despite the two having feuded several times previously.

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Roman Reigns fired his special counsel Paul Heyman. This has further made things interesting as the focal point of the feud between Reigns and Lesnar has been the loyalty of Paul Heyman. Fans are wondering whether Heyman will now officially return to his former client, Brock Lesnar.

As per the recent reports, something big is being planned for this match at WWE Day 1 that could have WrestleMania implications.

While the biggest shocker would be Lesnar ending Reigns' epic title reign, another twist could happen. Heyman could tease helping Lesnar beat Reigns, only to end up helping Reigns retain his title. This would prove his loyalty to his Tribal Chief while also protecting Brock Lesnar in this match. All this could ultimately lead to a WrestleMania main event.

