WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 superstars who flopped and 5 who didn't

A great night for these superstars

WWE Extreme Rules is in the books and there are very few bad things that we can honestly say about it. Despite the fact that the PPV went at least half an hour more than it should have, there was very little to complain about thanks to the quality of matches and moments.

Sure, fans weren't exactly happy at the end when Brock Lesnar cashed in his MITB briefcase, but it did lead to a huge moment and it will likely lead to a huge SummerSlam main event.

But we're not talking about SummerSlam 2019 right now. We're talking about WWE Extreme Rules 2019 and the superstars who thrived and those who didn't. The good thing really is that there were far more superstars who benefitted and looked good than there were that looked bad. Here is a comprehensive list of the flops and hits from WWE Extreme Rules 2019.

#4. Flopped: Samoa Joe

A jobber to the stars?

Being a TNA guy who constantly challenges for big titles is great, but one can't help but feel a bit frustrated about the position that Samoa Joe is currently in. Sure, he was never expected to beat Kofi Kingston in the first place, but it seems as though Samoa Joe's role is to be a jobber to the stars.

Ultimately, he always ends up falling short on the big occasion and that has been the story of Joe and World titles in WWE, whether it's against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles or even Kofi Kingston.

It's obvious that WWE knows Samoa Joe's credibility and his insane ability to rebuild it even after multiple damaging losses. Even with Joe not expected to win, it seems clear that his role in WWE going forward will be the top star who challenges for big titles but never wins.

