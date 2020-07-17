WWE Extreme Rules 2020 rumors you need to know

Extreme Rules is the last stop for WWE before SummerSlam, which is one of WWE's biggest PPVs in the year. WWE are calling this year's Extreme Rules PPV as "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" with a few blood-curdling matches on offer.

The show will see a first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight where Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will wrestle in a non-title match. Four titles will be on the line, with Drew McIntyre facing Dolph Ziggler, with the challenger having the opportunity to choose the stipulation. The RAW and SmackDown Women's titles will be on the line as Asuka defends her title against Sasha Banks, while Banks' best friend Bayley faces Nikki Cross.

Another first-ever match in WWE is the Eye for an Eye match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, which certainly lives up to the "horror" tag that WWE is using to promote the show.

With Extreme Rules just days away, let's take a look at the Extreme Rules rumors that you need to know:

#5 Backstage details on Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

The Wyatt Swamp match will be yet another cinematic match in WWE in 2020, following the success of the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match. WWE - or Bray Wyatt - haven't revealed a lot about the match or what fans can expect from the match.

WrestlingInc reported earlier this month that the match was set to take place in the second week of July, which means that it could have already been filmed. Ellis Edwards, a stunt coordinator who has been involved in pro wrestling for a long time, has been "involved with several stunts for this shoot".

Bray Wyatt is "heavily involved" in the production of this match, along with backstage producer Jeremy Borash and Triple H. Borash was a key part of IMPACT during their cinematic Matt Hardy matches.

The report also states that WWE's plan is to showcase the "Three Faces Of Wyatt", with the feud culminating at SummerSlam next month.