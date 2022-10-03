5 Surprising ways Ken Shamrock can still appear at WWE Extreme Rules

Can Ken Shamrock still make an appearance at WWE Extreme Rules?

Shamrock is known to wrestling and MMA fans as the “World’s Most Dangerous Man”, as his reputation between pro wrestling and UFC has proceeded him.

Shamrock had one final run with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of years ago. He ended that tenure with an IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame induction at the 2020 Bound for Glory event.

Shamrock has been looking for an opportunity to return to WWE lately, and with Extreme Rules coming up this Saturday and the match featuring Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins billed as a “Fight Pit” match, this would seem like a perfect opportunity.

However, the company has gone in another direction and chosen UFC star Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee for this contest. Ken Shamrock congratulated Cormier on being chosen to officiate the match and hopes he has a future role with WWE down the road.

KEN SHAMROCK @ShamrockKen twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1 This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

Despite this announcement from WWE, there are ways that Shamrock could still make an appearance. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at the five ways Ken Shamrock can still appear at WWE Extreme Rules.

#5. Ken Shamrock could appear on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

One way to have the former WWE Intercontinental Champion appear on WWE Extreme Rules is by having Shamrock appear as a special guest on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show. This may seem like a less popular choice, but it would act as a nice little surprise for those tuning in to the pre-show.

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show analysts (Kayla Braxton, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, etc.) would welcome Shamrock and ask him questions regarding the match.

This gives the World’s Most Dangerous Man the opportunity to give his thoughts and maybe even tease a return to the ring down the road. Shamrock could also talk about his WWE career, his legendary career in UFC, and what he has planned next.

#4. Cameo Appearance backstage to give Rollins & Riddle a pep talk

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #ExtremeRules #UFC Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will oversee the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins! Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will oversee the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins!#WWE #ExtremeRules #UFC https://t.co/JaFUY7u8SF

Ken Shamrock could appear backstage by walking into the dressing rooms of both Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle to give them a good luck pep talk heading into this match. Both meetings would come off totally different than any fan in the WWE Universe would expect.

Seth Rollins would be oozing with confidence and arrogance to even take what Shamrock has to say seriously and basically call him an old dinosaur or relic of the past that should stay buried.

Matt Riddle would be excited and very receptive to Shamrock’s advice and take everything Shamrock says to heart, as if it were a father giving his son some need-to-know, heart-to-heart advice.

The idea would be created for a unique confrontation between Shamrock and both competitors at WWE Extreme Rules, acting as a teaser for a showdown between Shamrock and Rollins down the road.

#3. Face-to-face showdown with Daniel Cormier

Could we see a backstage confrontation between Ken Shamrock and Daniel Cormier at WWE Extreme Rules?

One unique way that could happen is to see Daniel Cormier and Ken Shamrock have a face-to-face confrontation before the match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The conversation between the two UFC legends would be very respectful in nature with no intentions of a potential wrestling match down the road, but more of a public way of Shamrock congratulating Cormier on being chosen to officiate the match.

Perhaps Shamrock could give him some advice on what to look out for inside the ring based on his past officiating experience (i.e., Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIII).

Cormier would be very receptive to Shamrock’s advice and would advise the former King of the Ring winner that he will have everything under control if either Matt Riddle or Seth Rollins get out of line.

#2. Video message to the match participants and WWE Universe

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I've always been a Ken Shamrock fan.



I'm super happy that his run at Impact Wrestling has given modern fans the chance to appreciate his talent. I've always been a Ken Shamrock fan. I'm super happy that his run at Impact Wrestling has given modern fans the chance to appreciate his talent. https://t.co/Y72DMAtbZ7

There’s a chance that Ken Shamrock may not physically appear at WWE Extreme Rules, so there’s always an alternative solution: have him send a video message to the competitors and fans watching at home.

The message will be something along the lines of Shamrock wishing he could personally be there at the event to officiate the match, but wants to wish Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, and even Daniel Cormier good luck.

The World’s Most Dangerous Man could even send a little teaser about how things would go down if he were officiating the match, teasing that he could return to the company at some point down the road.

#1. Ken Shamrock is announced as a surprise “Special Enforcer” for the match

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Ken Shamrock applies the ankle lock on Owen Hart inside the Lion's Den at SummerSlam '98 Ken Shamrock applies the ankle lock on Owen Hart inside the Lion's Den at SummerSlam '98 https://t.co/qfVzkohokw

The idea may seem a little far-fetched, but it's not entirely impossible. The fight pit match is designed to keep both Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins inside the cage, with Daniel Cormier doing his job as an official to ensure that no outside shenanigans occur or that anything else may happen inside the cage.

To ensure there is no interference of any kind coming from the outside, we could have a late surprise announcement from a WWE executive (Triple H, Adam Pearce, etc.).

The announcement would be a Special Enforcer assigned to the match that will be the eyes and ears outside the cage, with that individual being Ken Shamrock.

The idea is to have Shamrock get involved in the match when it gets to the point where Cormier is knocked out or taken down inadvertently. Shamrock gets inside the cage to continue the match.

He could have a little physicality with Seth Rollins, who would be upset that Shamrock interrupted the match to begin with, ending with Shamrock delivering a Belly-to-Belly Suplex followed up by the Ankle Lock to pop the crowd.

Again, the idea may seem a bit out there, but it's not entirely impossible and would act as a nice moment for The World’s Most Dangerous Man at WWE Extreme Rules.

