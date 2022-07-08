5 times WWE fans crossed the line inside or outside the ring

Fans play a major role in WWE's overall success. Their chants, cheers and boos help superstars understand whether they are portraying their role well.

However, some fans take things too far. They jump over barricades to ambush superstars or get involved in segments.

On this list, we will take a look at five incidents where fans crossed the line inside or outside the ring.

#5. Bianca Belair - Spooked by a persistent fan

Bianca Belair had a shocking fan incident recently

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently stressed the need for “boundaries” between fans and superstars. The opinion was based on an incident following a WWE Live Event, which she shared on her Instagram profile.

A fan ran up to Bianca’s car and tapped the window to take a picture. The fan thought it was "harmless or fun" but the WWE Superstar felt it "wasn't right or fair". She was 20 minutes away from the venue, it was in the middle of the night, and she was genuinely scared.

#4. Seth Rollins - Tackled on the WWE entrance ramp

Some fans have “legitimate beef” with superstars for absurd reasons. One such individual was Spencer, who attacked Seth Rollins. He revealed that his motive arose due to being catfished and scammed by a fake Seth Rollins account on WhatsApp.

During an episode of RAW in November 2021, Seth Rollins was returning to the back after a brawl with Finn Balor. While he was on the entrance ramp, an angry Spencer jumped over the barricade and tackled him. He was promptly captured by officials and security guards.

Meanwhile, Seth wiggled free from the fans' clutches but did not hit him. He kept his composure and stayed in his heel character.

#3. Roman Reigns - Hit with a replica briefcase

A fan chucked a replica MITB briefcase at Reigns

The overzealousness of fans can become a problem. One such incident occurred in August 2015 in Victoria, British Columbia. According to Sergeant Edwards of Victoria police, one fan was incited by the people around him to toss a replica Money in the Bank briefcase inside the ring.

In the event, Roman Reigns faced Bray Wyatt when the replica briefcase clumped him on the back. Reigns was uninjured but rattled. Security guards removed the culprit from the arena and he received a lifetime ban from attending WWE shows.

#2. Randy Orton - Got a Low Blow on the turnbuckle

Randy Orton was a top babyface in 2013. But one fan hoped to make a name for himself by attacking the crowd-favorite. The incident occurred in July 2013 during a WWE Live Event.

The Viper defeated Big E and proceeded to strike his signature pose on the turnbuckle. Sensing an opportunity, a man named Sekhabi jumped the barricade, snuck up behind him, and delivered a low blow.

Arena personnel piled on the attacker and dragged him out of the ring. Orton was visibly hurt but retaliated by kicking the attacker in the head.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin - Furious fan wanted a fight inside the ring

It was a bad idea for a fan to get a piece of The Texas Rattlesnake in his prime in 1998, especially when Triple H was inside the ring.

During a WWE event in April, the crowd in Berlin witnessed Stone Cold hit Stunners on both Chyna and The Game to pick up a win. A furious fan decided he would take on Steve Austin by himself. However, he was stopped midway by Triple H, who broke character to slam the attacker to the ground.

Austin revealed in a 2013 Steve Austin Show that he couldn’t beat or fend off the fan himself. He was portraying the role of a good guy at that time. According to him, Triple H deserved credit for saving him. Attacking the fan wasn’t wrong.

As Austin put it, “Once you cross the barricade, you are fair game.”

