WWE Fastlane 2019: What to expect from every match

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.54K   //    07 Mar 2019, 20:03 IST

One last time!
One last time!

WWE Fastlane comes to your TV sets and WWE Network this Sunday, from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The show has a line-up that has some of the best matches as we head towards WrestleMania. The company had various shows this year, and while every show has its good and bad, this show has all the ingredients to hype up the matches and storylines heading into the Grandest Stage of them All.

The Shield may be fighting together for the last time, as Dean Ambrose is set to leave the company after WrestleMania. Along with this, another match that has everyone intrigued is the match between The Queen and The Man. The stakes of this match are at an all-time high because the match has an amazing stipulation to it.

With so much on the line, including a title match opportunity for The Lasskicker, I share the possible outcomes of the matches at this show. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#8 Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)

Kick off the show to a good start
Kick off the show to a good start

With a match between a Mexican superstar and a WWE legend, the stakes of this fight are at an all-time high. The two wrestlers have been a part of a powerful storyline, for quite some time now, but it seems like their feud is far from being finished. The masked superstar is a fan-favorite, while Andrade is not over with the fans.

It would make sense if Andrade wins the match as the wrestler has a lot to offer. On the other hand, a loss for Rey Mysterio will not hamper the legend's career or his statistics. This will be a display of great high-flying moves from the two Mexican performers.

Result: Andrade wins the match clean

