Predicting the next WWE Grand Slam Champion

In WWE, the Grand Slam is a unique achievement that only a select few Superstars have been able to fulfill. Since the introduction of this accolade in 1997, only 22 individuals have been able to capture the neccecary championships to win WWE's Grand Slam.

Due to how Titles are often retired or re-introduced in storylines, the requirements of the Grand Slam have changed over the years. Today, the requirements are as follows: A Superstar must win either the WWE or Universal Championship, either the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Titles and both the Intercontinental and United States Titles.

There are currently nine Superstars on the active roster who are one title away from winning the Grand Slam. In this list, we will take a look at these Superstars and rank them from lowest to highest based on their odds of becoming WWE's next Grand Slam Champion.

#9. Shelton Benjamin: Needs the WWE or Universal Championship

A veteran in the later stages of his WWE career, it seems that Shelton Benjamin's opportunity at a top title have since passed him by

Shelton Benjamin is without a doubt one of the most underrated performers in WWE history. An accomplished technical wrestler with high-flying moves, Benjamin has enjoyed a successful mid-card career. He is a one-time US Champion, three-time Tag Team Champion and three-time Intercontinental Champion.

At the age of 47 and quite late in his career, Benjamin has begun to slide a bit lower down the card and is featured less prominently in storylines. Benjamin's age and booking have made his chances of going after a top title increasingly unlikely.

He would have been an excellent contender for the top spot as a babyface in 2004/2005 or even as the heel Gold Standard in 2009. Had the Hurt Business been around twelve or thirteen years earlier, there would have been little doubt that Benjamin would have won the Grand Slam by now. Unfortunately, it seems that his moment has passed hence his low ranking on this list.

#8. Dolph Ziggler: Needs the WWE or Universal Championship

Dolph Ziggler's role as WWE's gatekeeper makes it very unlikely that he will receive another run with a top title

Dolph Ziggler is someone many fans often mistake for having already won the Grand Slam. Unfortunately, the World Heavyweight Championship, which Ziggler has won twice, is not recognized as being part of the Grand Slam. Thus, the showoff will need either the WWE Title or Universal Title in order to achieve the accolade.

A 15 year veteran of the company, Ziggler has achieved all manner of success. Now in the late stages of his career, The Show-off has often played the role of WWE's "gate-keeper." Usually presented as an obstacle for up-and-coming Superstars to overcome, it appears that Ziggler's time on top has passed.

Unless WWE decides to retroactively include the Big Gold Belt into the Grand Slam, the former NXT Champion's chances of winning the accolade grow slimmer with each passing day. Today, Dolph Ziggler is tasked with the responsibility of elevating the next generation of Superstars rather than seizing the limelight for himself.

#7. Drew McIntyre: Needs the United States Championship

A fixture of WWE's main event scene, it is difficult to imagine Drew McIntyre outside the World Title picture for the foreseeable future

One of WWE's hottest Superstars today, Drew McIntyre has achieved a number of accolades in his time with the company. A two-time WWE Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, former Intercontinental Champion and NXT Champion, the Scottish Warrior also won the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

From carrying WWE as its top babyface during the pandemic era to gearing up for a showdown with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, The Chosen One is fulfilling his prophecy and sitting atop WWE's main event scene. While he is definitely in a good spot with the company, the likeleihood of becoming the next WWE Grand Slammer winner is noticeably quite low.

The reason McIntyre ranks so low on this list is the complete opposite of Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler. While they are now too low on the card to go for the title they need, McIntyre is too high up on the card to be going for the US Title anytime soon. On top of that, he is a Smackdown Superstar while the US title is on RAW. Thus, it is unlikely that we will see Drew McIntyre as the next Grand Slam Champion soon.

#6. Bobby Lashley: Needs the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Championships

A dominant singles competitor, it is hard to imagine Bobby Lashley ever entering the Tag Team division anytime soon

Be it in his two runs with WWE or a stint in any other promotion, Bobby Lashely has always been pushed as a credible singles threat. Lashley is a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time ECW Champion. As of this writing he is the current United States Champion in his third reign.

Whether he is a heel or a babyface, it is not easy to put a physical specimen like Bobby Lashley into the tag team division. One would not be able to imagine why a physically imposing former solider would ever need to work with a partner to dominate WWE.

With Lashley currently reigning as the US Champion and with his winning track record as a dominant singles superstar, the chances of The Almighty becoming a Grand Slam Champion are increasingly slim. Interestingly, if Lashley were to win two separate Tag Titles, he would become only the second-ever two-time Grand Slam winner. So perhaps he would benefit from having a partner a little later down the road.

#5. Big E: Needs the United States Championship

While Big E may be a likely candidate to win the US Title at any point, his neck injury has left it uncertain as to when he can return to action

Big E is a former WWE Champion, NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and eight-time Tag Team Champion. A charismatic performer with a powerhouse style, Big E would have been a shoe in to the top of this list had it not been for an unfortunate injury.

Just prior to his injury, Big E had just come off a WWE Title reign and had begun easing his way back into the mid-card. It seemed that it would have been a matter of time before the New Day member captured the one title he needed to win the Grand Slam. However, after suffering a severe neck injury, there is no clear timetable as to when he can return to accomplish this feat.

Big E's spot on this list mainly boils down to an unfortunate hazard for the business. The reason he is higher than some other entries is because of the plausibility of him entering the US Title scene at some point. The only thing keeping him from being in the higher portion of this list is the uncertainty of his in-ring future. Here's hoping that Big E makes a full and safe recovery!

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura: Needs the WWE or Universal Title

Shinsuke Nakamura has recently shown himself to be more than capable of still being able to deliver main event matches. It is likely that he will have a shot at a top championship once more

Since arriving in NXT in 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura has become one of WWE's most popular superstars. Within his first three years on the main roster, Nakamura captured the US Title, Intercontinental Title and Tag Titles. He also won the 2018 Royal Rumble and received numerous opportunities at the WWE Championship.

As a veteran of the business, it is apparent that Nakamura has far more years behind him than he has ahead of him. Thus, many were of the perception that he was simply coasting along in WWE, enjoying a less strenuous workload while collecting a better paycheck. However, recent performances have shown this to not neccecarily be the case.

Aside from already being popular with fans, Nakamura has shown that he can still work on a main-event level as proven with his stellar match against Gunther. With a renewed vigor and the support of Triple H, it is more likely than not to see The Artist with a top title before his run with the company comes to an end.

#3. Kevin Owens: Needs the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Titles

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami (Zayn) is at the top of the list.



That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that.“



- Kevin Owens

(via TWC Show) “There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami (Zayn) is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that.“- Kevin Owens(via TWC Show) https://t.co/axzQX3kiWg

Kevin Owens is one of WWE's most versatile performers today. Whether as a heel or babyface, comedic or serious, the Prizefighter has shown the ability to succeed with whatever he is given. In his time with the company, Owens has held the NXT Championship, US Title, Intercontinental Title and Universal Championship.

It is quite hard to believe that despite his prominent position on the card, Owens has not held a championship since 2017. Then again, the host of the KO Show is such a talented performer that it could be argued that he does not even need a title to elevate him further. However, Owens himself has been vocal about wanting to complete the Grand Slam.

Despite his penchant for turning on his allies and tag partners, KO has made it clear that he wants to hold the Tag Titles with his long-time frenemy, Sami Zayn. With speculation of a reunion between the two rife following a confrontation after a recent Smackdown, Kevin Owens may very well get his wish soon.

#2. Finn Balor: Needs the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Having already won the relevant singles titles needed for the Grand Slam, all Finn Balor needs is a tag title. Considering that he already has a partner, he's already halfway there

At number two, we have Finn Balor. A former two-time NXT Champion, The Prince has also captured the Intercontinental Championship Twice, the US Title once and is also the first ever Universal Champion. Thus, all that's left for Balor is a run with the Tag Titles.

Having been presented primarily as a singles competitor for the bulk of his WWE run, Balor has recently transitioned into working alongside other Superstars. He had a short-lived alliance with AJ Styles and became the new leader of The Judgment Day.The Prince seems more ready than ever to capture Tag Team gold.

Balor ranks higher than Owens based on the fact that he already has a partner. With the fearsome Damian Priest by his side, it will only be a matter of time before The Judgment Day gets their first taste of championship success and elevates their leader to the position of Grand Slam Champion. The Demon and The Archer of Infamy will certainly help spice up the Tag Division in the near future.

#1. Sheamus: Needs the Intercontinental Championship

Topping off this list, we have Sheamus. One of the most decorated performers on the main roster, the Celtic Warrior is a three-time WWE Champion, three-time US Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion. Sheamus is also one of the few Superstars to have won Money in the Bank, King of the Ring and the Royal Rumble.

The one title that has eluded this decorated veteran is the Intercontinental Championship. However, this may soon be set to change as Sheamus is set to challenge Gunther for the IC Title at Clash at the Castle. To say that his chances are good would be quite the understatement.

The reason Sheamus sits at the very top of this list is because unlike the other entries, there is a fixed timeframe as to when he could possibly win the Grand Slam. On top of that, Sheamus has always been popular with management and could be given the IC Title as a reward for his years of service and to appease the English crowd at the upcoming event.

With a homefield advantage and a burning desire to complete the Grand Slam, we may very well see the Celtic Warrior as our latest Grand Slam winner in a matter of days. Time will tell if this prediction comes true and luckily. we won't have to wait long.

Who do you think will become the next Grand Slam Champion in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. Does Sheamus deserve to be WWE's next Grand Slam Champion? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil