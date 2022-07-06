WWE Superstars have faced the brunt of injuries at some point in their careers. Although pro wrestling is scripted and based on storylines, things can go south due to botched moves.

Wrestling is a physical sport and it is the main reason why superstars get injuries. WWE has had its fair share of injuries. Many maneuvers are banned or rarely used due to the sheer lethality it carries. They have proven to inflict career-threatening injuries. However, sometimes even basic moves can do the same.

Let's take a look at 5 basic WWE moves that caused career-threatening injuries to superstars.

#5. Seth Rollins - While executing a Sunset Flip Powerbomb at a WWE live event

Seth Rollins endured an unfortunate end to his first WWE Championship reign. During a match with Kane at a live event in 2015, he flipped off the turnbuckle and attempted a powerbomb, but his right knee buckled as he landed.

The Architect somehow managed to complete the move and pick up the win. However, Rollins suffered multiple ligament tears in his right knee, namely his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus. In an interview with Ryan Papolla of WWE.com, he revealed the full extent of his injury.

The knee injury caused him to miss out on WrestleMania 32. On May 22, 2016, he made his in-ring return. He suffered a similar injury, but with much less devastating effects, through an attack from Samoa Joe in January 2017.

#4. Rob Van Dam - Another addition to past injuries while executing a Baseball Slide

RVD in a match against Rhino

Rob Van Dam is renowned for being the longest-reigning ECW Champion. His perfect execution of somersaults and frog splashes off ladders are still marveled at by the fans. This is why it seems bizarre for a superstar like RVD to get injured due to a botched baseball slide.

The injury occurred during a bout against Rhino for the ECW Television Championship. In a house show match in Zuma Beach, Florida, RVD attempted a baseball slide outside the ring but landed terribly on the ankle. He continued limping throughout the match before delivering a Van Daminator to Rhino to pick up the win.

Numerous injuries in the past have held back RVD from performing. Van Dam held the ECW Television Championship for two years before an ankle injury forced him to vacate the title. He was also scheduled to perform in a champion versus champion match against ECW Champion Mike Awesome.

#3. Finn Balor - Due to a Powerbomb on the barricade

Finn Balor suffered a dislocated shoulder due to the drop

Finn Balor made an impressive WWE main roster debut, back in 2016. He defeated Seth Rollins and won the Universal Championship in his first month. The crowd was on his side the moment he stepped in the ring and when he left.

However, a shoulder injury caused him to relinquish the title. It was inflicted when Rollins powerbombed Balor into a barricade. Balor heard a ‘pop’ after that incident. Speaking to E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, he revealed that he knew he had dislocated his shoulder but did not know the extent of the injury.

What was supposed to be a 1hr surgery turned into 4hr, as once I was opened up ,the Dr found a lot more to the injury the the scans showed

He returned to WWE after nine months, even though the surgeon initially said he would be out of action for just three. The injury caused a major upset to his push as he never got his hands again on the WWE title. The Judgment Day member is now mid-card and struggling to be on top.

#2. Rhea Ripley - Accidentally kneed herself

Similar to Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley suffered an injury at the inopportune moment of her career. She earned a chance to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship title as the No.1 Contender. However, her luck ran out during an episode of RAW.

She accidentally hit her knee in the jaw, causing an injury to her teeth. The unfortunate scenario occurred when Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss double-teamed on her. The former delivered a shotgun dropkick while the latter followed it with a DDT. Ripley’s leg collided with the bottom rope and hit her in the jaw during the rebound.

Rhea is reportedly also suffering from a brain injury. However, the injuries are not serious, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The Eradicator is expected to recover soon and rejoin the heelish faction, the Judgment Day.

#1. Big E - Injured due to a botched belly-to-belly

#WWE

An UGLY landing for Big E at ringside. Looks like he landed on his head and he was not seen again on-screen after this. #SmackDown

Big E suffered a terrible injury during an episode of SmackDown in March. While competing in a tag team match with Kofi Kingston, Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex on him but was poorly executed. Big E landed on his neck awkwardly and missed out on in-ring action for several months.

Big E revealed that he had fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae. However, his recovery is going well and he will not need surgery. He also confirmed that there were no injuries to his spinal cord and no ligament damage.

The New Day has taken Drew McIntyre on as an honorary member. He is currently acting as a replacement for Big E, amidst their feud with the Brawling Brutes. Kofi and Xavier Woods still miss the original member, who is getting rest at his home in Tampa.

