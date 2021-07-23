5 WWE legends that should return for a championship opportunity

WWE recently brought back Goldberg and John Cena and it appears they will both be challenging for WWE’s World Championships at Summerslam on August 21st at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Given that it is such a major pay-per-view and it is the first of the big four events at full capacity, WWE have wanted to make sure they had major stars on the card. WWE is known for bringing back their legends when they are looking to boost their viewership and most times, it works well for them.

John Cena is not only one of the biggest stars that have come out of WWE but he is also a major Hollywood actor. Cena stars in movies and television shows, which brings a lot of interest back to the wrestling product.

Goldberg is a multi-time world champion and has been in the title picture ever since he returned a few years ago. John Cena and Goldberg are two of the top names in the business, and there are plenty of other legends who would also make perfect fits to challenge for one of WWE’s World Championships.

Here is a list of WWE legends that should return to WWE to challenge for a world championship opportunity.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer - Bubba Ray Dudley

Bully as Champ

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, is a Hall of Famer and former world champion in many promotions.

Throughout his time in WWE, Ray was primary one-half of The Dudley Boys alongside D-Von Dudley. They have gone down in history as one of the greatest tag teams inside and outside of WWE.

Since he was so tied to the team, Ray hardly ever competed as a singles competitor for the promotion. However, he has been a singles competitor in every other promotion he has ever worked with.

He became Bully Ray during his time at Impact Wrestling (FKA TNA) and adapted the character to someone professional wrestling fans never expected him to be. He changed his look and had a tough-guy attitude making him one of the best characters that TNA had at the time.

Ray has had some historic matches outside the WWE and it might be time for him to bring his bully persona to the promotion even if only for a short run.

When WWE gets it right … they really get it right.#MITB @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 19, 2021

Bully Ray is currently one of the hosts of Sirius Radio’s Busted Open radio show where he talks about things that are going on in the wrestling world. He is one of the most sound minds in the business and if WWE were to bring him on for just one main event, it would really help their ratings as well.

Ray is an interesting character and truly cares about boosting the stars of the future. A younger superstar defeating him would elevate them and Ray can even help any of the current champions look even better.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun