MITB briefcase challenged, a legit injury inflicted, former champion returns or a gimmick change? - WWE Live Event Roundup

This week's WWE Live Event showcased superstars pushing themselves to put on a magnificent show for the audience. There were also some intriguing teasers dropped by the company.

Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield (Sept 17), CA while the Sunday Stunner was held in the Oakland Arena in California. (Sept 18)

In this list, we will look at the five most exciting and noteworthy moments from the recent WWE Live Events.

#5. Liv Morgan plays dirty to retain her championship

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is gaining significant momentum for the Extreme Rules showdown against Ronda Rousey. WWE is pitting Natalya as a credible challenger, but Liv is besting her each week.

A different side of the champion has been teased in the recent Live Events. The self-proclaimed New Baddest Woman on the Planet is using mind games and intentional distractions to her advantage. Her newfound MMA instinct, thanks to Riddle, is another ace up her sleeve that kicks in whenever required.

Although Ronda Rousey is the favorite to win the match against Liv at the upcoming event, Liv may pull off a shocker with her strategic mindset.

#4. Gunther defends his Intercontinental Title in a triple-threat

The Ring General’s dominance at Clash at the Castle was recreated in a triple-threat match on Sunday.

With the Intercontinental Championship on the line, Gunther battled Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a high-voltage bout that electrified the Oakland Arena. There were instances when the champ seemed to be in trouble but he eventually scored the win.

In another case, veteran referee Charles Robinson suffered a legit injury on Saturday Night’s Live Event. It occurred during the tag-team match between Drew McIntyre and The New Day against The Imperium. Gunther failed to win that bout with his teammates.

#3. Kevin Owens challenges Theory for the MITB briefcase

A rivalry has been brewing between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory on RAW. Recent Live Events are acting as a catalyst for it and providing a lot of drama for the audience.

Characteristic of The Prizefighter, KO has set his eyes on the Money in the Bank briefcase - a shortcut to becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He challenged Austin Theory to a match for the contract at the Sunday Stunner house show.

Upon his refusal, Owens hit a Stunner to garner a loud pop from the audience. This might prove the reports of him turning babyface on the internal roster. Now that the involvement of MITB has been teased, expectations for the briefcase to be put on the line in the future have grown stronger.

#2. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler finally team up in WWE Live Event

A dream team of many fans is the pair of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Both have a close bond since their childhood, which has been strengthened by their time in the UFC as well as WWE.

Although the team-up was never witnessed by the main brands, the crowd were treated to their tag team performance on the Live Event weekend. Rousey and Baszler defeated Xia Li and Shotzi on both occasions.

Their last win had some repercussions, however. Li and Shotzi attacked the top heels of SmackDown. WWE might continue their rivalry on the sidelines while Rousey targets Liv Morgan.

#1. Bray Wyatt's return teased with White Rabbit

Recently, WWE is using the iconic 1967 psychedelic song by Jefferson Airplane to tease the return of one of its top stars. Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen in the promotion since his departure on July 2021.

“White Rabbit” is being played in the recent Live Events. Interestingly, the lights are dimmed to add a creepy atmosphere, allowing fans to recreate the ’firefly' entrance of Bray Wyatt with their phone lights.

A similar incident reminiscent of The Eater of Worlds occurred during a commercial break on Friday Night SmackDown. This means that White Rabbit has been used thrice in the same manner.

The recent antics by WWE could also be a teaser for the return of Karrion Kross’ moniker from his Lucha Underground days. It has also been hinted at on social media.

