WWE Money In The Bank 2021 - Star ratings for every match

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 assembled a potentially great card. With this being the first pay-per-view for WWE back on the road in front of fans, the company had to deliver a strong lineup to capture the imagination of their fanbase. The performers more than stepped up and exceeded expectations on this show.

From the Kickoff Show through to the main event of the evening, there were many spectacular contests that could argue to be the match of the night. The evening will be remembered for its tremendous closing angle featuring John Cena's return to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the WWE Superstars had a banner event before it transpired.

With this crucial pay-per-view in the books, fans can look back on the evening and assess what each match had to offer. In this article, let's take a look at the star rating for every match at WWE Money In The Bank 2021.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships (WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Kickoff Show)

The WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Kickoff Show saw Rey and Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Team Champions against The Usos. After Jimmy and Jey reunited with Roman Reigns, they looked to bring gold back to the family and to make "The Tribal Chief" proud here.

The entrances for both tag teams were a good way to start things off at WWE Money In The Bank 2021. The Usos brought their usual energy to getting the crowd hyped, while The Mysterios had a rather unique intro video of them going through a portal to arrive in the arena.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio brought their usual exciting arsenal of high flying to this bout. In particular, Dominik wanted to impress with this being his first pay-per-view in front of the WWE Universe. The Usos felt like they hadn't missed a beat as a tag team despite their few tag team contests since Jimmy's return from injury.

The highlight of this SmackDown Tag Team Championships matchup was Rey Mysterio going for the 619 on Jey, but Jimmy jumped in front to take the bullet for his brother. The Usos took out Dominik and Jey rolled up Rey with Jimmy assisting to push his brother on to win the titles. It was a fun Kickoff Show match to open WWE Money In The Bank 2021.

Star rating: ***

