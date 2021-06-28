WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar "chokes" – says expert, 11-time champion discloses backstage lies about released superstar, Seth Rollins to feud with Edge? (28 June, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. The promotion is now gearing up for Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which is set to have the live crowd back. Top WWE Superstars are working towards new opportunities, but not everyone is in the same boat. Earlier this week, WWE released a handful of superstars, including Tyler Breeze, Fandango, the Singh Brothers, and more.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the top stories that ruled the WWE headlines over the weekend.

#5 Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter claims that multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar “chokes in big matches”

Brock Lesnar has multiple high-profile matches under his belt

Pro wrestling journalism veteran Bill Apter discussed Brock Lesnar’s potential return and a match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Apter said that although Lashley vs. Lesnar will be great for a draw, the latter often chokes in big matches. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s something that will draw very well. I’m talking sports wise but there are a lot of big matches, I noticed, that Brock chokes. He doesn’t do as well as he should. What’s Paul Heyman going to do? I think that, at this point, Roman Reigns would probably be my focal point. I think Brock would come in and be like, ‘Hey, what do you need this guy for?’ Just a lot of different scenarios could go on.”

Lashley and MVP have namedropped Brock Lesnar several times over the last couple of weeks. Backstage reports indicated that WWE is planning a potential match between the two superstars. However, other reports suggest that Lesnar could target Roman Reigns. Here’s what Dave Meltzer had to say about Brock Lesnar’s potential WWE return, especially ahead of SummerSlam:

''While there are a lot of rumors regarding the return of Lesnar, as of 6/15, there was no deal for him to return imminently. Of course, it could always happen, especially with the Saudi show late in the year and next year’s Mania. SummerSlam would also make sense, but right now that’s still not anything agreed to nor expected at this point,'' stated Dave Meltzer.

Good morning Twitter. I got time to change some diapers this AM. Where the crybabies at?



Oh yeah, and uhhhh...



NEW, DAY SUCKS!

NEW, DAY SUCKS!

NEW, DAY SUCKS! — MVP (@The305MVP) June 22, 2021

There is no denying that Lesnar is one of the most prolific WWE Superstars and has a long list of accomplishments spanning over two decades. While some believe that he is not at his best in big matches, there is no denying that he is one of the biggest draws that WWE have ever seen. Will The Beast Incarnate return for a final run?

