This week in WWE news has been dominated by one thing - WWE Crown Jewel. In the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and subsequent accusations towards Saudi Arabia that they ordered his assassination, WWE have received pressure to cancel the huge event.

But, Crown Jewel isn't the only thing going on in the WWE, oh no it isn't! We've gotten some huge announcements this week from the WWE, we've seen a record broken, an injury and a potential Superstar return!

So, before we head into the deep dive of this week's WWE news, let's familiarise ourselves with what happened last week

#1 The saga of WWE's Crown Jewel event

What is going on with Crown Jewel?

Okay, let's recap everything that's happened with Crown Jewel so far.

We reported that WWE held a crisis meeting at 2:30 pm Thursday afternoon where they discussed how they were going to respond to questions and the PR side of things. This meeting also discussed looking at moving the event somewhere else (with the UK strongly considered) and several Superstars and WWE employees not wanting to go to Saudi Arabia.

Then pressure started growing on WWE to officially cancel the event after they released a statement saying they were 'monitoring the situation'. United States Senators publicly called for WWE to take action, with Linda McMahon, who co-owns the company, working for Donald Trump, making it a politically sticky situation.

Other news outlets then started reporting that WWE were looking at backup plans and that the majority of the roster didn't want to go to Saudi Arabia, it was then noticed that WWE hadn't mentioned Saudi Arabia on Twitter for several days.

We then further reported that the likelihood of WWE cancelling the event was 75% with the three main Crown Jewel matches being moved to Survivor Series and the World Cup being dropped or held separately somewhere else.

It was then reported that WWE had removed all references to Saudi Arabia from their website and held withheld ticket sales, whilst the latter was incorrect, the WWE have indeed distanced themselves from Saudi Arabia.

The final updates were conflicting with several sites reporting that the event was going ahead and several sites reporting that it had in fact already been cancelled. My source is of the opinion now that it is all-but cancelled pending an official announcement, but it's not over until it's over.

