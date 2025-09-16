WWE News Roundup - 35-year-old star bids goodbye to the company, Charlotte Flair wants to step away from wrestling, Update on The Nexus

We are back with another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we will bring you all the biggest news stories from the world of pro wrestling.

An absent star has officially confirmed his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has addressed her plans to step away from wrestling. We also have an update on The Nexus' potential return.

Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#3. Andrade comments on his WWE departure

Andrade's WWE exit sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world over the weekend.

The Mexican star was absent from the weekly programming for over a month, with his last match taking place at SummerSlam.

His release was said to be complicated, as Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated reported that the former SmackDown Superstar had violated WWE's wellness policy.

Although there's no word if that led to his departure, he was suspended without pay as a result. His apparent suspension affected his Tag Team Championship plans with Rey Fenix heading into Clash in Paris.

Bodyslam.net learned that WWE tried to contact Andrade for weeks, but he was unreachable.

His departure was not a mutual decision, and he still had over 18 months left on his contract.

Just a day after his profile was moved to the Alumni section, Andrade confirmed the end of his WWE stint with the following message on X (formerly Twitter).

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo Thank you WWE!!!

The former United States Champion's future remains up in the air.

Will he return to AEW? Fightful Select reported that no bridge is truly burned in All Elite Wrestling. If that's the case, Tony Khan might have left the door open for Andrade to return in the future.

#2. Charlotte Flair reveals her future in wrestling

Charlotte Flair's marriages may not have worked out, but she has made it clear that she wants to be a mother.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on Nightcap, The Queen was asked what the future holds for her if she were to have kids someday.

Flair said she wants to step away from wrestling to start a family, but would like to continue to wrestle as long as she can.

"Wrestling's in my blood. I don't know any different. I love it, but I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs, and she's 50, looks better than half the roster. Like she's killing it. So I don't think that door will ever close. It's just I do know I want to step away to have children, and when that time is," she said.

Charlotte Flair is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss. The two are currently in a feud with Chelsea Green and Secret Hervice.

#1. Is The Nexus coming back to WWE?

Speaking on the F Y’all Podcast, former WWE Superstar David Otunga said it would be a 'travesty' if The OG Nexus didn't run it back with John Cena in his retirement tour.

"I think it's a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his a**. I think that's what should happen. He should be about to [cut a promo]. Then all of a sudden, who's coming through the crowd? Who pops up on the ring? Boom, it's payback. It's your receipt. Our receipt."

It's been almost 14 years since the WWE Universe last saw The Nexus together on their television screens. Wade Barrett is the only remaining member of the original group still working in the Stamford-based promotion.

Will he be able to bring the band back together? Only time will tell.

As for now, John Cena is all set to face Brock Lesnar in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

