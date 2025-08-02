WWE News Roundup: 42-year-old star ready to leave the company? John Cena fires major shots at The Rock, Unfortunate AJ Styles update

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for August 2, 2025. Today, we'll cover an unfortunate update about AJ Styles' status ahead of SummerSlam, John Cena's sudden change of heart, and shots at The Rock and Travis Scott, as well as a two-time champion's possible intention to leave the Stamford-based promotion.Let's get started:#5. Unfortunate AJ Styles update ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025In 2016, AJ Styles made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion and cemented his legacy as a performer in the coming months when he had a one-on-one match against John Cena at The Biggest Party of The Summer. It's been almost a decade since The Phenomenal One joined the promotion, and he recently had an unfortunate update.During the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Styles himself stated that this could be the last time he competes at the event. The 48-year-old signed an extension with the Stamford-based promotion, and The Phenomenal One was disheartened about addressing the possibility of this being his last-ever SummerSlam match.&quot;If I'm being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It's just, it's very important. It's very special to me again. The match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles' career in the WWE. So, SummerSlam is very special to me,&quot; Styles said.It'll be interesting to see if Styles can walk out of the event with the Intercontinental Championship.#4. Former champion retires just before WWE SummerSlam 2025AJ Styles isn't the only veteran who's inching toward the end of their respective careers, as a recently popular name announced their retirement just before The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey. Almost two decades ago, Mohammed Hassan was the resident heel on the blue brand.In a recent appearance on The A2thK Wrestling Show, Hassan addressed his love for professional wrestling but stated that he has retired from in-ring competition and has no intention of coming out of retirement. If Hassan hadn't been surrounded by controversy, according to previous rumors, he would've won the World Heavyweight Championship from Batista at SummerSlam 2005.#3. John Cena shockingly turns face and takes shots at The Rock on WWE SmackDownJohn Cena shocked the world days before his title bout against Cody Rhodes in New Jersey when The Leader of the Cenation seemingly announced his babyface turn before SummerSlam. However, it didn't go as seamlessly as one expected, as he took some shots at The Rock.In his promo, John Cena broke the fourth wall and addressed how the idea of his heel turn was formed and hinted that The Rock was supposed to play a huge part going forward. However, The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen, and Cena addressed it and seemingly took shots at his former rival and Travis Scott.While he didn't name anyone in particular, the shots were directed towards The Rock as he was supposed to have the 48-year-old veteran's back following the heel turn, but The Final Boss disappeared from programming, and Cena was forced to continue the act for months on his own.#2. The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose, says ex-WWE starAfter John Cena's shocking promo on Friday Night SmackDown, it became apparent that The Rock was supposed to play a huge part heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and Travis Scott appeared in the main event and cost Cody Rhodes the title against The Franchise Player.Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' Coach and Bro Show, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci stated that The Final Boss sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose when things didn't go his way. Moreover, Carlucci stated Johnson was aware of it and left the company with Travis Scott.#1. 42-year-old star seemingly ready to leave WWE if his position doesn't changeLA Knight is one of the top acts in the Stamford-based promotion, and The Megastar got over as a performer without any additional push from the management. After fans got behind Knight, the Triple H-led creative pushed the star on Friday Night SmackDown.With two United States Championship runs under his belt, The Megastar is destined to enter the main event scene. Unfortunately, he's nowhere around it and not on the card for the upcoming history-making two-night event in New Jersey. Moreover, LA Knight hinted that he's ready to leave if things don't change.In one of his posts on Instagram, a fan tagged Triple H and WWE and requested they push Knight or let him leave the company. The two-time United States Champion liked the comment, which shows he seemingly shares the same sentiment towards his current position in the promotion.It's too early to say if these are Knight's actual sentiments towards his position or if this is kayfabe for a potential storyline. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what the company does with The Megastar in the coming months.