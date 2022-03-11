WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar finally reveals why he returned from retirement, real reason why two-time world champion was fired from the company 

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. Today's stories include backstage details on massive returns, shocking releases, and the real-life heat between two iconic superstars.

Additionally, we came across reasons behind a top superstar's push, as well as a glimpse of what to expect from a major return at WrestleMania 38.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar discloses what motivated his WWE return in 2021

Brock Lesnar made a huge return at SummerSlam last year that marked the beginning of his feud with Roman Reigns. The two superstars are now set to face each other in a champion vs. champion title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar recently appeared on The Michael Kay Show, where he admitted to officially retiring after his WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre. When asked what got him to make a huge return in 2021, The Beast Incarnate replied with a not-so-subtle reference to the money that was offered.

"Cha-ching," said Lesnar.

Later in the interview, he also admitted to being hurt about Paul Heyman's betrayal, who has now joined forces with Reigns.

Brock Lesnar almost broke character to say that he and Paul Heyman share an incredible friendship off-screen before he quickly pulled himself back into the character and labeled Heyman as a "backstabbing friend."

#4 Reason why two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was fired from the company

Drew McIntyre

Long before Drew McIntyre made his mark as one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE, he was labeled as the 'Chosen One' backstage. Unfortunately, he was fired from the company in 2014.

McIntyre opened up about the reason behind his release and said that he wasn't giving his all. He shared the details during a recent interview and said:

"I wasn't giving it my all. I wasn't being honest with myself and looking at my weak areas where I could improve. Obviously, some big personal things happened that pushed me over the edge when it came to the partying and the drinking and the likes, but still, I wasn't doing anything to try and get better mentally. I, for sure – so that's the time I honestly looked at myself and said, 'okay, that's what you've always wanted to do, I can't imagine working any other job. How are you going to go about showing the world what you're truly capable of, and that's being the number one wrestler on the planet?"

The Scottish Warrior returned to the company in 2017 and has since established himself as a top superstar, winning the WWE Championship twice in the process. He is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title down the line.

But before that, Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 this year.

#3 AEW star Chris Jericho opens up about legitimate heat with Triple H in WWE

'The Game' Triple H

During his latest appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Chris Jericho spilled tea about his legitimate heat with Triple H back in the day. He said that The Game never really liked him and mentioned how he might have used his backstage influence to curb Jericho's rise in WWE.

He was quoted as saying:

"There was a lot of politics at that time. And when I say this, it's not from a bitter point of view or an angry point of view. It's just the way it was. So, to come in, there was a lot of legit heat between Hunter and myself; it involved Chyna. It involved a little bit of X-Pac as well. But Hunter and I just didn't like each other, and I think Hunter had such pull at the time, such power, that if he didn't like me. Of course, even if he is not going out of his way to bury me to Vince, I'm sure every time my name came up, he would go, 'Oh, that guy? Come on!' It just was kind of the way the business worked at the time. So, I think that might have had a lot to do with it."

Jericho also went on to say that Angle was not subjected to similar behavior backstage because he would abide by the backstage decisions. In contrast, Chris Jericho felt that he contested a lot of WWE's decisions which did not make him as likable as the Olympic Gold Medalist.

#2 MVP reveals why Vince McMahon decided to push Bobby Lashley into the WWE Championship picture

Bobby Lashley

MVP's return to WWE and alliance with Bobby Lashley played a huge role in the latter's recent push. The All Mighty won the WWE Championship and defeated top superstars in the process, including the likes of Brock Lesnar.

MVP feels that Lashley's evident improvement during their segments on RAW served as a catalyst behind Vince McMahon's decision to push him as a world champion. MVP revealed the details during a recent episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast:

"As Bobby [Lashley] continued to improve, I think our synergy and our act continued to ferment, I guess. Till it got to that point where Vince McMahon reassessed him and his role and felt that' Okay, he's ready.' I'll never forget it," said MVP.

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the recently concluded live event at MSG. However, he was replaced by Austin Theory after being ruled out of action due to a serious injury. Lashley is also expected to miss WrestleMania this year.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin sends a warning message to top WWE Superstar

Kevin Owens has spent the last few weeks berating Texas, where this year's WrestleMania is scheduled to take place.

During the latest edition of RAW, he called out legendary superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin and said he would greet the Hall of Famer with a memorable Stunner before celebrating with a drink over his 'lifeless body.' Austin responded to Owens' challenge with a warning message that said:

"One.Last.Can"

As of this writing, no match has been confirmed between KO and Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38. However, the two superstars are slated to cross paths on the KO Show, where Austin will appear as a guest and make Owens pay for his demeaning words towards Texas.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Kaushik Das