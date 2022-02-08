WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar's real-life behavior, Released star defeats Roman Reigns' cousin, Charlotte Flair's claim (February 7, 2022)

Welcome to another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup.

Not long ago, a released talent stated that she was surprised by her behind-the-scenes interaction with Brock Lesnar. Another former WWE Superstar just had his first bout since departing the company. He defeated Roman Reigns' cousin and delivered a post-match speech.

Following her SmackDown segment with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair reacted to the latter's nickname via Twitter. Paul Heyman also made a bold prediction for a current roster member. Lastly, today's roundup features a WWE Hall of Famer's take on comparisons between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the news.

#5. B-Fab says WWE megastar Brock Lesnar was "super nice" to her during their interaction

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating names in Vince McMahon's company. However, there are numerous backstage stories about him being a nice guy in real life.

In a recent virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, ex-WWE star B-Fab recalled how Lesnar's actual demeanor surprised her during a behind-the-scenes exchange:

"Who surprised me? I would say honestly, Brock Lesnar surprised me because he's really nice and he's very soft-spoken and I was not expecting that. Like I was expecting him to be just like, 'Don't talk to me, no one look at me,' and he was super nice. He came up to me and shook my hand and was like, 'Hey, welcome.' I was like, 'Woah. This is awesome.' He was really awesome."

B-Fab also had this to say about Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

"Roman Reigns is really cool too. He's a really nice guy." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Many WWE stars have said good things about Reigns' backstage demeanor over the years, which stands in contrast to his on-screen run as a top villain since 2020.

On the other hand, Lesnar mainly portrayed a threatening figure throughout most of his career. In more recent times, however, The Beast Incarnate has showcased a more light-hearted persona on television.

