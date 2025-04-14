WWE News Roundup: Farewell to major star, Ex-world champion will NEVER wrestle again, Triple H comments on John Cena's heel turn, Brock Lesnar update

Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

A top superstar's WrestleMania 41 dreams have sadly ended, and WWE has sent him a heartfelt message on social media. A former world champion has confirmed that he will never wrestle again.

We also have Triple H breaking his silence on John Cena's heel turn and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. WWE sends a goodbye message to Kevin Owens

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, but a blockbuster match between two former champions will not take place at The Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens recently revealed on SmackDown that he had been dealing with neck pain for the past four months. The Prizefighter said he needed to undergo surgery and would be unable to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

WWE's official Instagram account shared a clip of the segment on the blue brand and thanked Owens for all the work he has put in over the years. The post also had a heartwarming message for the former Universal Champion, giving him a farewell for now and eagerly waiting for his comeback.

"Can't wait for the comeback," the caption read.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling hope that Kevin Owens makes a speedy recovery and returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut as soon as possible.

#3. Former WWE Champion has no interest in wrestling another match

Triple H is one the most legendary superstars to compete inside the squared circle. Unfortunately, he suffered a 'cardiac event' due to a genetic heart issue in 2021, which eventually led to his official in-ring retirement in 2022.

The Game recently appeared on the High Performance podcast to talk about a variety of topics. Upon being asked about his health condition, Triple H revealed that his heart is 100%, and he can do everything that he wants to, except wrestle.

The legend, however, added that he has no interest in having another match anyway.

"I've said this a bunch. Short of the health scare, because my health is great. My heart is 100% and I'm healthy, and I do everything I want to do, except wrestle, which I don't want to do anymore anyway." (1:11:17-1:11:31)

#2. Triple H reveals interesting details about John Cena's heel turn

John Cena shocked the wrestling world when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. He aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott to leave Cody Rhodes in a bloody mess.

Cena and Rhodes are set to battle it out in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. During his interview on the High Performance podcast, Triple H said that WWE creative didn't take the safer route with John Cena's retirement tour and turned the ultimate hero into a villain.

"We started to talk about it, and in my mind, John [Cena] and I spoke about it the other day, and I think it was on his mind too. The safe thing to do is a year-long tour where he goes from town to town, plays his greatest hits, and it's safe and it's easy and it's fun. But as a performer, you're going through the motions, you're playing the same concert you've played a million times, and people love it, but...I've seen it. It's nice, safe, easy, and all that stuff. But I went to John and said, 'What if we pull the lever that no one wanted to pull, what if we turned you heel?' For me, it was like, if you never do it, you've just kind of left that dangling there. To me, now we get to write for this guy who has been the ultimate good guy for 20+ years, and we get to turn him bad. How does that look?" (28:48-29:53)

It will be interesting to see if this persona helps The Cenation Leader dethrone The American Nightmare at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Disappointing update on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He has found himself in the middle of legal trouble and is unlikely to return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

However, fans always seem intrigued whenever there is a Brock Lesnar reference on WWE programming. The latest such scenario took place on the April 11, 2025, edition of SmackDown during Cody Rhodes' in-ring promo.

In a disappointing update, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported that there has not been any conversation or consideration about bringing back The Beast Incarnate despite being namedropped on the blue brand.

Will we ever see Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring someday? Only time will tell.

