WWE News Roundup: Female star expresses interest in joining The Bloodline; Former champion provides update on health; Shocking name pitched to win Money in the Bank

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we cover all the exciting events in the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece contains news revolving around The Bloodline, Trish Stratus, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, and Big E.

Big E has been out of action for over a year after suffering a neck injury during his tag match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. The former WWE Champion later revealed that he had suffered a broken neck, with fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but no ligament or spinal cord injury.

#5. Big E provided an update on his health

Big E has been dearly missed by wrestling fans since the unfortunate incident on SmackDown. The powerhouse of positivity recently provided an update on his situation, noting that he has no functional issues and feels great.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era “We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, {and} no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great.” - Big E “We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, {and} no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great.” - Big E 🙏 https://t.co/Mor1IcOeyf

There were rumors during WrestleMania season that Big E could make an appearance at The Show of Shows. However, an injury to Kofi Kingston possibly derailed those plans.

#4. Trish Stratus reacted to the picture of Roman Reigns with her cutout

Trish Stratus made it clear on this week's RAW that she is the one responsible for the women's revolution and that she is not someone's childhood fantasy. The veteran's words were posted by the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account, along with a picture of young Roman Reigns with her cardboard cutout.

Trish had a hilarious response to the post, stating that at least Roman Reigns acknowledges her.

#3. Rhea Ripley expresses interest in joining The Bloodline

Rhea Ripley has showcased a whole new side of her since joining The Judgment Day. The Nightmare is currently at the top of the women's division and recently defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During a recent interview, the Australian star stated that if she wasn't with Finn Balor and Co., she would've tried to get into The Bloodline.

Rhea came face-to-face with The Bloodline on this week's WWE RAW. She even had a tense moment with Solo Sikoa.

#2. Disco Inferno believes Randy Orton is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE

While Cody Rhodes may have come up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many still believe that The American Nightmare will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

However, Disco Inferno believes that Randy Orton is a viable candidate to usurp the Head of the Table after he returns from injury.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia It's been 332 days since Randy Orton last appeared in WWE It's been 332 days since Randy Orton last appeared in WWE 😓 https://t.co/tW4W3MtVSh

The Viper was taken out by The Bloodline before his hiatus and thus has a reason to go after Roman Reigns upon returning. However, there is no timeline for his return and fans may have to wait a while to see the 14-time world champion make a comeback.

#1. Sam Roberts believes Logan Paul should win Money in the Bank

Logan Paul has established himself in WWE in a short time. The 28-year-old has had marquee matches against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Miz and has fared well in his every outing inside the squared circle.

WWE panelist Sam Roberts believes that the YouTuber is ready for a major victory and should be the one to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

The megastar recently renewed his contract with the company after a stellar match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He has been away from action since the event.

