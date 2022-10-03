WWE News Roundup: Female star marries NXT star, veteran reveals when Brock Lesnar broke his nose, Seth Rollins teases new Shield? 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

A veteran has revealed a wild story about how Brock Lesnar broke his nose. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins shocked fans with a major Shield throwback. Two WWE stars announced their marriage. Plus, potential spoilers for the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

#4. Did Seth Rollins tease a new Shield at a recent live event?

Monday Night RAW star Seth Rollins surprised fans at a recent live event by striking the iconic pose of The Shield with The Miz and Austin Theory. This happened during a six-man tag team match where Rollins teamed up with The Miz and Theory to take on Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler.

It's interesting to note that next month marks the 10th anniversary of The Shield's debut at Survivor Series 2012. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose took the WWE Universe by storm, destroying huge names and legends like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker. 10 years later, The Shield is still one of the biggest names in all of pro-wrestling currently.

#3. WWE veteran reveals a crazy story about Brock Lesnar breaking his nose

It seems Brock Lesnar broke WWE executive Bruce Prichard's nose while filming a backstage segment. On his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard shared how Lesnar kicked a wall into his face, breaking his nose in three places.

“Brock Lesnar kicked a wall into my face. We were in Nova Scotia. We finished up a shoot and the folks that had constructed the wall, hadn’t constructed it very well and were in the process of trying to get Brock out of this room that had started to collapse and Brock didn’t feel like waiting. He started moving walls on his own. When he did, that said wall came crashing into my face. Broke my nose in three places, shattered my orbital.”

Prichard further revealed that Brock Lesnar sent him an apology note after the accident along with crab and lobster.

The Beast Incarnate has been on a hiatus from WWE since SummerSlam 2022. Recent rumors suggest that he could return this month to set up a match at Crown Jewel 2022.

#2. Two WWE stars announce marriage

WWE star McKenzie Mitchell, best known as a backstage interviewer on Friday Night SmackDown, has announced her marriage to NXT star Vic Joseph, who is part of NXT's commentary team.

McKenzie took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of their Italy-based wedding. The couple got engaged last year in November and tied the knot this past weekend. We wish them both a happy married life.

#1. Potential Spoiler for Extreme Rules 2022 matches

Extreme Rules 2022 will be held this coming weekend. Fans are excited to witness the show that has multiple major matches, each of which has an intriguing stipulation.

Here are the current betting odds for all the announced matches, which could imply spoilers for them. As per the odds, Liv Morgan could lose her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match: Liv Morgan (+160) vs. Ronda Rousey (-220)

RAW Women's Championship Ladder match: Bianca Belair (-140) vs. Bayley (+100)

Fight Pit match: Seth Rollins (+225) vs. Matt Riddle (-350)

I Quit match: Edge (-150) vs. Finn Balor (+110)

Strap match: Karrion Kross (-300) vs. Drew McIntyre (+200)

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) (+140) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (-200)

