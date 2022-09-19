WWE News Roundup: Former champion out of action indefinitely due to injury, 57-year-old star ready to return for a WrestleMania match

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

A former champion and SmackDown star has suffered an injury and is set to be out of action for an unknown period of time. A veteran star has stated that he'll be willing to return for a WrestleMania match.

Kevin Owens has commented on his recent fiery promo against a former Royal Rumble winner. giving his honest opinion.

#4. Triple H has massive praise for the recently-signed star

WWE recently held a press conference in Las Vegas where a massive match was made official. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his titles against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H was also present during the press conference, hyping up the two stars. The Game had massive praise for Logan Paul and stated that he earned his respect.

"Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work... When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here," said Triple H.

Logan Paul officially signed with WWE earlier this year. He made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. His second match took place at SummerSlam 2022 where he defeated The Miz in a one-on-one match.

So far, Logan has highly impressed fans and critics with his performance and there are indeed very high hopes from him to deliver against The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia.

#3. Kevin Owens gives his honest thoughts on former Royal Rumble winner

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens cut a fiery promo against Drew McIntyre last month on Monday Night RAW, even calling him a "dumb*ss". During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, KO explained his comments.

"What I told Drew that night, I felt that way about Drew for a long time. I think he’s incredible in the ring, but to me, it seemed like he always tried to be something he’s not. I told him that right to his face and obviously, that did something to him. Look, he wants to credit me for it, I don’t want to take any credit. I didn’t always feel that way," said Owens.

KO mentioned he felt that McIntyre lost himself in the last few years.

"I thought Drew McIntyre, a few years ago, was tremendous. Then I don’t know, something happened. I’m not sure what it is exactly but at one point, in the last few years, I felt like he just, I don’t know if he was more worried about coming across as a superstar, whatever it was, but I felt like he lost himself."

Kevin Owens has been doing some exceptional work recently. He has brought back his "prizefighter" gimmick and looks set to be pushed into the main event scene soon.

As for Drew McIntyre, he recently lost a high-profile match to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. It is to be seen what the future holds for him.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer ready to return for a WrestleMania match

two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has stated that he would be willing to return for a WrestleMania match. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated that if WWE asked him to return for a WrestleMania match against Edge, we would do it.

"If they were to ask me to do a Wrestlemania match with Edge, of course I would do it. I don't think there's anything on their radar or anything like that. I don't have any itch to scratch as far as getting back in the ring or anything. But you know me guys. I'm all about that paper, baby. You know, that WrestleMania check was always good. Always good," said Booker T.

Booker T last wrestled for WWE nearly a decade ago. However, he is in great shape and recently returned to wrestling at the Reality of Wrestling promotion. Could he have "one more match" left in him?

#1. Former champion injured, out of action indefinitely

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that SmackDown star Eric, one-half of The Viking Raiders, has a foot injury and will be out of action indefinitely.

The Viking Raiders last competed on the August 26 episode of SmackDown where they competed in a "Viking Rules" match against The New Day and came out victorious. It is to be seen what the future holds for the tag team on the blue brand.

