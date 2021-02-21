WWE News Roundup: Former WWE Champion discloses real-life heat with Brock Lesnar, top Superstar to miss title match at Elimination Chamber? (Feb 20th, 2021)

We are back with another edition of WWE News Roundup. A lot transpired in the promotion over the last week. From big revelations about lesser-known backstage details to the sudden turn of events that can significantly impact the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, things were indeed interesting in the WWE Universe.

#1 Kurt Angle reveals details about real-life tension between him and Brock Lesnar in WWE

A lot unfolded between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle recently discussed backstage details about real-life heat between him and Brock Lesnar in WWE. On the first edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE legend revealed how Lesnar once said that he could ‘crush’ Angle in amateur wrestling. The statement did not sit well with Angle, and he decided to confront Lesnar regarding the same. Angle admitted that he initially perceived such talks as a ‘problem’.

“Someone asked him how he’d do against me in an amateur wrestling match, and Brock said I’d crush him; I’m too big for him,” Angle said. “That was like, okay, we have a problem; I’m going to have to confront Brock because when the boys start talking, it gets crazy."

It’s true! It’s damn true!



Today, the free version of #TAP debuts and is available wherever you find your favorite podcasts!



Join @RealKurtAngle & @HeyHeyItsConrad as they take a look at #WrestleMania 19 & Kurt’s main event with Brock Lesnar! pic.twitter.com/7sNvGL9MoE — The Kurt Angle Show (@TheAnglePod) February 7, 2021

Kurt Angle also revealed that he was the one who ‘broke the ice’ between him and Brock Lesnar. The former multi-time WWE Champion agreed that the two quickly grew comfortable with each other once he and Lesnar started talking. Soon, both of them were traveling together for WWE shows, and Big Show used to join them.

#2 Lacey Evans could miss WWE Elimination Chamber due to legitimate pregnancy

Lace Evans has a lot going on for herself on WWE RAW

In a shocking revelation on WWE RAW, Lacey Evans stated that she is pregnant. She had recently defeated Charlotte Flair to win a title opportunity against Asuka at Elimination Chamber. However, her presence at the pay-per-view is now doubtful due to the pregnancy.

It appears that WWE learned about Evans’ pregnancy right before the show and were forced to insert it in her current storyline. The creative team have used this pregnancy angle to imply that her and Ric Flair's relationship is a lot more serious than what people deemed it to be. In the meantime, Asuka is still promoting her title match at Elimination Chamber, and it is possible that someone else will replace Evans in the match.

Ric Flair has recently played an integral part in Lacey Eavns' rise on the WWE RAW Women's roster. He has often helped her in matches against Charlotte Flair and the latter has not been very happy about the same. It will be interesting to see upcoming developments in this storyline as we move closer to WrestleMania.