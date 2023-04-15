WWE News Roundup:  Hall of Famer to take hiatus from wrestling after getting knocked out, Female star tweet leaves fans concerned, 14-time Champion went off script on RAW

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we cover all the exciting events in the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece contains news revolving around Seth Rollins, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and LuFisto.

Seth Rollins was part of a confusing segment on RAW after WrestleMania 39 where he came down to the ring but didn't say a single word. A video went viral on Twitter that showed Rollins having a heated discussion with the production crew during an ad break. Many speculated that The Visionary was upset due to possible last-minute changes to his segment.

#5. Freddie Prinze Jr. claims that Seth Rollins walked out of RAW after issues with the production team

Seth Rollins' segment on RAW after WrestleMania 39 was a major talking point in the wrestling world.

Freddie Prinze Jr., who was present at ringside, shared his perspective on the event, stating that Rollins was "visibly pissed" and decided to go off script. The former WWE personality added that The Visionary walked out of the show after the segment ended.

It should be noted that Seth Rollins was not present on the red brand this week. While many stars faced travel issues before the show, the former Universal Champion was not listed among them.

#4. Rhea Ripley's tweet caused a huge uproar among fans

Rhea Ripley became the face of SmackDown's women's division after defeating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

While she is enjoying her time at the top of the mountain, a recent tweet from The Nightmare left fans worried. Rhea tweeted a heartbreak emoji, which caused a lot of buzz in the wrestling world. It's still unclear what was the possible reason behind the post.

#3. Hall of Famer to temporarily step away from wrestling

Being a pro wrestler is not an easy job as there's always a chance of injury. LuFisto, who was recently inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, revealed that she'll be away from the squared circle for the time being due to a severe injury.

LuFisto noted that three days after participating in a deathmatch, she smacked her head on a steel shelf while leaning down to place a product on a shelf. This resulted in a severe injury. The Hall of Famer added that she suffered a mild concussion and a cervical sprain while being knocked unconscious.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer says he would have jobbed for Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio took on his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 after months of animosity between the two. While many expected Dominik to come out on top, the Master of 619 secured a victory after a thrilling match.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This shot of Rey Mysterio's entrance at WrestleMania 39 is so cool. This shot of Rey Mysterio's entrance at WrestleMania 39 is so cool. https://t.co/4hLbnonf8r

During the latest episode of Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg stated that he would have jobbed for Dominik Mysterio if was in the place of Rey. The WWE veteran added that it would have been the perfect retirement scenario for Rey after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

#1. Ric Flair commented on the possibility of Bayley leaving WWE to join AEW

Bayley was removed from the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW which caused a huge uproar in the WWE Universe. Many speculated that The Role Model could be on her way out of the company.

During the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked if Bayley could leave WWE for AEW. While the 16-time world champion refused to speculate on the matter, he stated that he would like to see the former Women's Champion continue with the Stamford-based promotion.

PWInsider has already debunked the rumors of Bayley leaving WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was present on RAW this week where seeds were planted for Damage CTRL's breakup.

