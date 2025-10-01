WWE News Roundup - John Cena's final match announced; The Usos have heat? Triple H jealous of SmackDown star, according to veterans

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of wrestling. Today, we have brand new details on John Cena's final match.Triple H has made the announcement for it, revealing some key details. Speaking of The Game, there has recently been talk of him being jealous of a current WWE star. Elsewhere, it looks like The Usos might not be on the same page right now after what happened on this Monday's episode of RAW.So, let's dive right into today's stories.#1. Heat between Jimmy and Jey Uso?Jimmy Uso may have made his feelings known about the ending of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Roman Reigns returned to help him and Jey Uso defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event, before assaulting the latter.The OTC then delivered a subtle message to Jey to end the show and ignored Jimmy, who had a displeased look on his face. Big Jim has since posted a couple of cryptic Instagram stories, sharing pictures of him and his twin separately. When put together, the two are coming face to face:Images via @jonathanfatu on InstagramThis might be a subtle indication that Jimmy and Jey Uso aren't on the same page due to Roman Reigns. Perhaps, there might even be some on-screen heat between the two, especially given their argument earlier on WWE RAW.#2. WWE veterans believe Triple H is jealous of Drew McIntyreWrestling veterans Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman recently speculated on whether Triplr H is jealous of Drew McIntyre. The WWE Chief Content Officer's recent booking of The Scottish Warrior has left a lot to be desired, prompting the discussion.Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo and Coachman both agreed that there is some amount of jealousy towards McIntyre from Triple H. The former Money in the Bank winner was further praised for his professionalism:&quot;How does that happen? You're going to tell me wrestler jealousy doesn't come into play? If you guys believe that, you're honestly not learning anything from us here,&quot; Vince Russo said.&quot;I love the dude. I absolutely love the dude. There's nothing not to love about him. He's a professional in every sense of the word,&quot; Jonathan Coachman said.#3. John Cena's final WWE match has been announcedTriple H took to social media to announce the details of John Cena's final match. We now know everything about it, other than the opponent. Cena's retirement bout will headline Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13, with the show being marketed around The Last Real Champion.The Game further announced that tickets will go on sale on October 17:&quot;The last time really is now. @johncena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this…you can’t see him,&quot; Triple H wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen who John Cena will face in his final WWE match. Gunther has been rumored as his opponent, although it isn't known if he will be back in time for Saturday Night's Main Event in December. The Never Seen 17 has five appearances left, with his next one coming at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Cena is set to face AJ Styles at next Saturday's premium live event.