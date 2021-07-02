WWE News Roundup: Veteran on The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns, Otis' real voice, NXT star wants Becky Lynch to return (July 2, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.

A former WWE employee has given his take on a potential clash between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. SmackDown's Otis recently revealed another drastic appearance change.

Meanwhile, a popular NXT star has listed a few former and current champions she hopes to face in WWE. Not too long ago, a veteran described the bizarre reason why he enjoyed choking out AJ Styles.

Additionally, Reigns spoke about his "favorite number two" in the company right now. With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Vince Russo's thoughts on Roman Reigns' post-SummerSlam WWE opponent

WWE Money in the Bank on July 18 will feature a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge.

Reports suggest that Reigns vs. John Cena, while not confirmed yet, will be the targeted SummerSlam main event on August 21. Although the current Universal Champion's post-SummerSlam plans remain unclear, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has spoken about a potential match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer said that a feud between the two stars would intrigue him. However, there's always the possibility that WWE's creative team "would book it terribly" in the long run.

“He [The Fiend] always interests me no matter who he’s with,” stated Vince Russo. “But, bro, how cool would it be if after Cena, how cool would it be if The Fiend showed up on SmackDown? That’s totally different. Bro, let’s face it, they would book it terribly. You and I both know that, but the visual of him just showing up. If they knew how to do that, I think there’s something there.”

At the moment, Roman Reigns is on Friday Night SmackDown while Bray Wyatt last appeared on the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania 37.

Following SummerSlam, the 2021 WWE Draft is rumored to take place across the August 30 edition of RAW and the September 3 edition of SmackDown. So if a match between Reigns and The Fiend were to take place, both stars would likely be on the same brand as a result of the draft.

MADE A MISTAKE ITS AUG 30th and SEPT 3rd. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 24, 2021

While Bray Wyatt has faced Roman Reigns several times in the past, his alter-ego, The Fiend, never crossed paths with the current Universal Champion in a singles match.

However, they do share some important history as The Fiend lost the Universal title to Reigns in a triple threat bout last year.

What are your thoughts on a potential one-on-one showdown between these two WWE Superstars after SummerSlam?

