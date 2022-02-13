WWE News Roundup: Legend to have a short run? Awkward botch from top star, Drew McIntyre on facing Brock Lesnar (February 13, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.

A multi-time world champion will return to in-ring action soon, and today, we'll look at his imminent future in Vince McMahon's company. Meanwhile, a top name was involved in an obvious botch during the pre-taped SmackDown episode for February 18 (spoilers).

Drew McIntyre recently recalled facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and a current WWE talent highlighted his crazy idea for The Beast Incarnate. Not too long ago, Naomi and Charlotte Flair had a main event showdown, after which the latter reacted to the outcome of their match.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. Goldberg's current WWE schedule

Goldberg's upcoming encounter will go down in Saudi Arabia on February 19. As part of this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event, the WCW icon has a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. But could he actually become the new titleholder?

The answer to that is probably no. Following Elimination Chamber, WWE has not advertised Goldberg for any other shows on the road to WrestleMania 38. Also, ahead of the Saudi Arabia event, he will be featured on the February 18 SmackDown episode in a pre-taped segment.

While this does not confirm that Roman Reigns is set to be Goldberg's last-ever opponent, the latter's current run will likely be a short one. The WCW legend returned to the blue brand earlier this month, and he has only made one other on-screen appearance since then.

Interestingly, the former Universal Champion's previous match also went down in Saudi Arabia. At Crown Jewel 2021, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere bout that lasted 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

It marked Goldberg's lengthiest singles contest ever since he returned to in-ring action in 2016.

