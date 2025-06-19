WWE News Roundup: Major name is done and won't be returning after the end of 2025, Veteran on Roman Reigns, Canceled plans for Drew McIntyre

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup, where we discuss all the major news stories making the rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Additionally, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff has noted that a major superstar will retire from professional wrestling at the end of 2025. So, without any further ado, let's dig in:

#4. Goldberg is ready for Gunther

Goldberg made his return to WWE this week on RAW, where he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two powerhouses will face off at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Da Man seemingly looks ready for the same. The former Universal Champion recently posted his training montage on X.

''Locking in,'' he wrote.

The match against Gunther is set to be Goldberg's final outing inside the squared circle. He was last seen in action at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

#3. WWE canceled plans involving Drew McIntyre and recently released faction

Drew McIntyre is one of the most prominent superstars on the WWE roster, and a program with him is bound to be beneficial for any rising star. The same was seemingly the plan for Gallus' Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang.

In a recent interaction with Refin' It Up, Joe Coffey mentioned that there were talks of them being involved in a storyline with the Scottish Warrior. However, the plans never came to fruition, and the faction was released from the company last month.

"And we heard for a long time we maybe [sic] going to the main roster and doing something with Drew, who knows? I understand Drew is on the run of a career and is doing some amazing stuff. But, like, we had little teases of it, like being in the Survivor Series program and the Royal Rumble program as Gallus, the only NXT people. And we're like, 'That's really strange!' And a lot of people were talking about it, and we thought, 'Well, maybe it's going to happen soon,' but it didn't happen. You know, it was just a little bit frustrating," he said.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. There is no timeline for his return.

#2. Veteran predicts Roman Reigns' WWE future

In a recent edition of the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios podcast, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman called out the lack of promising prospects in the company.

The Coach noted that Triple H and Co. are not building up anyone for the future. He also claimed that the company will not have a marketable star after Roman Reigns retires within the next five years.

"Name somebody that you can say, ‘You know what? He or she is gonna be on the MSG marquee in five years to sell out Madison Square Garden.’ I don’t know that you have. I’m saying in five years. Roman Reigns will be retired by then. Cody Rhodes, who knows? So, who’s gonna be the next guy?" he said.

Roman Reigns has himself noted that he won't be a part of the pro wrestling business for a long time. His current contract will expire after WrestleMania 42, after which he plans on wrestling for another one or two years.

#1. Eric Bischoff says current WWE star won't be back after 2025

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is currently in his final run as a pro wrestler. His Farewell Tour is set to culminate in December 2025. While many prominent names have come out of retirement, Eric Bischoff does not believe that will be the case with the 17-time World Champion.

In a recent episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, the former RAW GM said:

"I think he's done. I think he's going to go through the schedule, and I think he's sincere.''

John Cena has less than 20 dates remaining in his Farewell Tour. He will face R-Truth in a non-title match this Friday on SmackDown.

