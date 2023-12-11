WWE News Roundup: Major star has been dethroned, Rhea Ripley "upset" and "mad" over unfortunate setback, Seth Rollins on CM Punk

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup after NXT Deadline 2023. Today's edition includes topics about Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, among other stars.

In addition to the recent appearance of CM Punk at this year's Deadline event, some intriguing scenarios were also set up for NXT's future. We'll look at match results from the show.

In other news, Rollins has spoken about Punk in an untelevised promo amid speculation of a feud between the two. It should be interesting to see how they eventually interact on WWE RAW.

Without further ado, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#3 WWE NXT Deadline 2023 match results

The early shocker from Deadline came at the end of Dominik Mysterio's title defense against Dragon Lee. Dominik's NXT North American Championship changed hands when Lee — with Rey Mysterio on his side — dethroned the Judgment Day member.

The only other title match saw NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defeat Baron Corbin. You can read the Deadline 2023 match results below:

Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer [NXT Deadline Kickoff]

NXT North American Championship match: Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio (c)

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge: Blair Davenport (3) defeated Lash Legend (2), Tiffany Stratton (1), Fallon Henley (1), and Kelani Jordan (0) - Blair Davenport became the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil

Carmelo Hayes defeated Lexis King

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Trick Williams (4) defeated Bron Breakker (3), Tyler Bate (3), Dijak (3), and Josh Briggs (2) - Trick Williams became the #1 contender for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil

Steel Cage match: Kiana James defeated Roxanne Perez

NXT Championship match: Ilja Dragunov (c) defeated Baron Corbin

#2 Rhea Ripley reacts to the end of Dominik Mysterio's title reign

Dominik Mysterio's second run as NXT North American Champion ended just before it could reach the 70-day mark. His Judgment Day ally Rhea Ripley has shared her thoughts on the outcome in character.

While the Women's World Champion acknowledged it as a setback, she praised Mysterio for being "the biggest workhorse within WWE all year." Check out Ripley's post below:

Dominik Mysterio has been in more than 100 matches in 2023. It is an impressive stat, which makes him — objectively — one of the best WWE workhorses this year.

#1 Seth Rollins responds to CM Punk chants at WWE Live event

If Seth Rollins and CM Punk wrestle together in the squared circle, they would likely fight as enemies instead of teaming up. Judging by the World Heavyweight Champion's reaction after Punk's WWE return, that does seem to be the case.

On Saturday, December 9, Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at a live event in Utica, New York. After the match, CM Punk chants were heard from the crowd.

Rollins addressed those chants by claiming to be the "Best in the World," as you can see in the video below:

Would you like to see CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins?