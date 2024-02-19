WWE News Roundup: Major star possibly done with the company, Roman Reigns takes a shot at Triple H, Becky Lynch on Seth Rollins

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for February 18, 2024. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins.

Plus, what The Rock did after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, recent in-ring returns, and more. Let's get started:

#1 The Rock breaks character

The February 16th SmackDown episode ended on a big note, as The Rock officially joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

In an untelevised moment following the show, the Hollywood megastar shook hands with other Bloodline members. However, he also broke character soon after.

As his allies left the ring, The Rock went on to meet some WWE fans despite insulting them earlier in a promo. You can check this out in the post below:

#2 Becky Lynch is competing with Seth Rollins for a massive spot

WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place on April 6-7 in Philadelphia, and the race to the main events has already started.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will likely close out the show on one of the two nights. So the question remains: Which superstars get the other main event? Real-life WWE couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly two strong contenders for it.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch recently highlighted the situation at home as we inch closer to WrestleMania:

"I think it's a happy competition. Because at the end of the day, the best person is going to win, right? But there is nobody that has worked harder for the last 12 years for this company, who has taken a lot and put it all on his back and has constantly done it with a great attitude and given his all. So, to be able to watch him [Seth Rollins] main event WrestleMania would be incredible. To be able to watch me main event WrestleMania again would also be incredible because there is no other woman that has done what I have done for the last decade in this company."

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber contest on February 24. The winner will get a shot against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows.

#3 Is Brock Lesnar's WWE career over?

Brock Lesnar was seemingly implicated in a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon, which has put a giant question mark next to his role in the company.

Many speculated that the major star would feud with Gunther, but a match between the two seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. The Intercontinental Champion has doubts over Lesnar's WWE future.

During an interview with GV Wire, Gunther said:

"Obviously, I was always vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock Lesnar again, if that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now."

In addition to Gunther's statement above, reports indicate that "some people" think Lesnar may never return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4 Two former WWE Superstars return to the ring

Elias and Velveteen Dream are back in action.

The two former WWE stars wrestled at different shows on Saturday, February 17. Elias (now known as Elijah) fought TNA's 'Speedball' Mike Bailey during Wrestling REVOLVER's Whatashow event in Texas.

Meanwhile, Velveteen Dream worked at a Dynasty event in New York and went one-on-one against Alec Odin.

Although Dream won in his first match since 2020, Elias emerged on the losing end.

#5 Roman Reigns has a message for Triple H

Roman Reigns recently posted a video after WWE SmackDown, making statements about who has real power in the company.

The Tribal Chief's shots were seemingly aimed at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. You can read what Reigns had to say below:

"I told you, I’m very honest with you people. I'm not lying. I'm not making up stories. This ain't 'creative.' We run it. I’ve been saying that. Who's got the juice around here? Who's got the stroke? It's for real, man, a vice grip on this Game's throat. Can't nobody do anything about it now."

Near the end of the video, you can spot Triple H (The Game) walking in the background:

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is getting more intense as significant names pick sides in the bigger feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Not too long ago, Triple H took shots at The Rock, and that has clearly not gone down well with The Bloodline.

