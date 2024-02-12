WWE News Roundup: Superstar released by the company after a big request was made last year, Alexa Bliss on Maryse, Brock Lesnar replaced in intro

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for February 11, 2024. Today's edition includes topics about Brock Lesnar and Maryse.

Plus, we'll look at the latest superstar to get married and what The Undertaker said about WWE's biggest storyline right now. Let's begin:

#1 Alexa Bliss and others react to Maryse sharing her health struggles

Maryse recently revealed that she had a "rare pre-cancer of the ovaries." The popular star is determined to win the battle ahead, as she will undergo total hysterectomy surgery soon.

Maryse discussed her health issues in an Instagram post on Saturday. You can check out her entire statement in the photos below:

WWE star Alexa Bliss sent a message to Maryse on Instagram:

"Love you!! Sending positive & healing vibes."

Many other names also reacted to the personal update from Maryse. You can see some of the comments below:

Damian Priest and Charlotte Flair sent supportive messages [Image source: Screenshot of the comments section of Maryse's post]

Maryse received comments from former and current WWE stars [Image source: Screenshot of the comments section of Maryse's post]

#2 Sonya Deville gets married

On February 10, Sonya Deville married her fitness model fiancée, Toni Cassano, in New Jersey.

Deville posted about the same later, as you can see below:

Maria Menounos officiated the wedding ceremony, and several stars attended the big occasion on Saturday. PEOPLE Magazine noted:

"Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance."

#3 Dolph Ziggler explains his WWE exit

WWE released Dolph Ziggler in September 2023, ending his long run with the company that started in 2004.

The 43-year-old recently addressed what went on behind the scenes during his last few years in World Wrestling Entertainment. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he explained:

"The last couple of years, I've been kinda [saying], 'Hey, I'm gonna get out of here, take a break, leave.' I go, 'I'm sitting on the bench a lot.' And that's okay; sometimes that's your place, and I was constantly a 'break glass in case of main-eventer emergency,' and I appreciate that to a point. Still, even then, at that point, I had to go, listen, it's one thing to where people think I might not win, but we'll see, but when eight-year-old kids are going, 'You're gonna lose, we know,' I can only do so much."

Ziggler added:

"I got to a point where I said, 'Hey, listen, I'm the luckiest guy in the world. I have the greatest career. I'm so proud of everything. I need to leave, whether for six months, a year, permanently, and maybe come back, maybe not.' And I was talked out of it a couple of different times, and every once in a while, a wheelbarrow full of money came by too, and I'm like, 'Okay, I guess I could stay for one more year and help some people out,' which is fun and funny."

The former WWE Superstar went on to say that the company released him soon after he requested to leave last year:

"I got to a point where I said, 'Hey, listen, I'm doing three-minute matches. You can do this with locals or someone else and get the exact same out of it. So I need to leave, please let me do this,' and two weeks later, I was released."

#4 WWE keeps distancing itself from Brock Lesnar

After seemingly being implicated in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment, Brock Lesnar is unlikely to have an on-screen role anytime soon.

The company's latest move since the serious development is a change in its "Then, Now, Forever" video package. Lesnar has been removed from the intro, with LA Knight replacing him.

You can see the difference below:

#5 The Undertaker reacts to WWE drama between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock

After years of speculation on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, it appears the latter will defend his gold against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Where this leaves the Hollywood megastar remains to be seen. The Rock has turned heel in the buildup to The Show of Shows, which makes things more intriguing.

Not too long ago, The Undertaker gave his take on WWE's main event scene. On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman said:

"There'd be that side of me that says this good for business [The Rock vs. Roman Reigns]. I mean, this is the biggest star [Dwayne Johnson] in the world, right? But I [Cody Rhodes] am the one that goes out and grinds every weekend of every year. Man, that's what makes everything so cool. That's what makes it real."

The Undertaker added:

"WrestleMania is going to be fire."

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6-7 this year, and it should be interesting to see how things unfold ahead of the buzz-worthy event.

